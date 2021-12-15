PF launches new phase of operation against traffic in FAB planes – News

The Federal Police deepened investigations in the case of drug trafficking using FAB (Brazilian Air Force) aircraft. This Wednesday (15), the federal agents are complying with the 5th phase of Operation Fifth Column, with five search and seizure warrants being carried out in Brasília (DF) and Florianópolis (SC).

The investigation uncovers money laundering involving the leader of the drug trafficking scheme identified by police as Marcos Daniel Penna Borja Rodrigues Gama. He would act by carrying drugs from Brazil to Europe via official planes, according to the investigations.

The Federal Court also ordered the kidnapping and blocking of five properties, a gym, two luxury vehicles, R$ 1.6 million from Marcos Daniel’s account and R$ 2 million referring to a loan made by him.

According to the PF, investigations show that the acquisition of goods and movement of values ​​were carried out mostly in cash and that the investigated would have used relatives to appear as oranges.

“The use of front companies to hide the ownership of real estate and movement of large amounts was also investigated”, informed the Federal Police. Those investigated will be liable for the crimes of money laundering and criminal association, with penalties that can reach 13 years in prison.

Fifth Column Operation

Operation Fifth Column seeks to disrupt the criminal network, identify the role of each member of the group and investigate the crimes that were committed by each suspect. According to the PF, the actions of this new stage seek “evidence around the nucleus responsible for recruiting “mules” to carry out international drug trafficking on FAB planes.”

Investigations into the case began after the arrest of sergeant Manoel Silva Rodrigues, who was caught in Seville, Spain, in June 2019, with 29 kilos of cocaine in one of the planes of the delegation of the Presidency of the Republic that was on a mission in the parents. Manoel lived in Taguatinga, an administrative region located 20 kilometers from the center of Brasília.