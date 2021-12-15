PF searches against Ciro and Cid Gomes to investigate alleged corruption scheme in stadium work

BRASILIA – This Wednesday, the Federal Police is carrying out search and seizure warrants against the pre-candidate for the presidency by the PDT Ciro Gomes and his brother, the former governor of Ceará Cid Gomes, to investigate an alleged corruption scheme involving the works of the Arena Castelão, which underwent a renovation for the 2014 World Cup. By authorizing the searches, the 32nd Federal Court of Ceará also determined the breach of banking, fiscal and telephone secrecy.

On a social network, the presidential candidate classified the action as “abusive” and stated that President Jair Bolsonaro “transformed Brazil into a Police State that hides under a false cover of legality”. He also said that Castelão “was the World Cup stadium with the greatest competition, the first to be delivered and the cheapest built for World Cups since 2002” and that he had no relationship with the work, as he did not hold public office related to the Stadium.

Another brother, Lúcio Gomes, is also the target of the operation, under suspicion of being the operator for receiving undue payments. The investigation is based on the award-winning statement from Galvão Engenharia executives. GLOBO revealed, in September 2018, that one of the contractor’s directors, Jorge Valença, reported having made cash payments to Ciro Gomes’ group in exchange for the release of government funds for the company.

The Castelão works took place during the administration of Cid Gomes in the Ceará government. The PF suspects that there were “demands and payments of bribes to political agents and public servants arising from the bidding procedure for works on the stadium” between the years 2010 and 2013. The investigation points to evidence of payment of BRL 11 million in bribes , through cash or official donations.

According to the whistleblowers, the bribe amounts were discussed between Jorge Valença and Lúcio Gomes. But two directors of Galvão Engenharia reported having held meetings with Ciro Gomes to discuss the release of amounts owed to the contractor, even though he had no direct responsibility for the matter. “It was clear in the meetings with CIRO and CID GOMES that JORGE VALENCA was talking to Lúcio Gomes and that Galvão Engenharia was available to make the necessary resources available,” stated Dario de Queiroz Galvão.

In the decision that authorized the searches, federal judge Danilo Dias Vasconcelos de Almeida wrote that the investigation was not based only on the whistleblowers’ words, but brought evidence to corroborate the reports. “Confirmatory material elements were gathered, whether those provided directly by employees (notes, e-mails, calendars, invoices, etc.), or those collected by the police authority through confirmation procedures (donations proof, cross-checking of information, analysis documentation, searches in databases and open sources etc.)”, he wrote.

The judge continued: “In summary, there is reasonable suspicion about: 1) the collection of undue advantages by CID FERREIRA GOMES, CIRO FERREIRA GOMES and LÚCIO FERREIRA GOMES to enable payments for engineering works and services contracted by the Government of Ceará by the Administrative Concession Contract 001/2010, as well as to guarantee the construction company’s victory in the bidding procedure International Public Tender 20090004- SESPORTE/CCC”.

The case is with the PF Superintendence in Ceará. The operation mobilized 80 federal police officers to carry out 14 search and seizure warrants in the states of Ceará, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and São Luís. The warrants were authorized by the 32nd Federal Court of Ceará.

The defense of Ciro and Cid Gomes has not yet been located for comment.