PF summons Bolsonaro’s youngest son to testify in influence peddling investigation | Politics

The Federal Police summoned Jair Renan Bolsonaro, the youngest son of President Jair Bolsonaro, to testify in the investigation investigating alleged influence peddling and money laundering.

The inquiry was opened in March at the request of the Federal Public Ministry after a complaint filed against Jair Renan by parliamentarians in opposition to the government (video below).

PF opens inquiry to investigate Jair Renan Bolsonaro, youngest son of the president

The PF is investigating whether Jair Renan acted in favor of his company with the federal government.

Bolsonaro Jr Eventos e Mídia was created at the end of last year. The opening party of the office was covered with photos and videos made for free by a production company that provided services to the federal government.

The PF is investigating whether, in November of last year, Renan Bolsonaro worked for the business group to get two meetings at the Ministry of Regional Development in order to discuss a project to build popular houses.

At the time of the opening of the inquiry, the Ministry of Regional Development said that the meetings were scheduled at the request of Jair Fonseca, a special advisor to the President of the Republic.

Renan Bolsonaro and his commercial partner, Allan Lucena, personally participated in the two meetings at the ministry, alongside businessmen – one of them from Gramazini – in November last year.