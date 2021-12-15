PF target, Ciro says Bolsonaro ‘turned Brazil into a police state’ | Ceará

The PDT pre-candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomes, stated on a social network that the search and seizure order at his house is abusive and that “Bolsonaro transformed Brazil into a Police State”. Ciro was the target of an operation by the Federal Police this Wednesday (15) for alleged irregularities in the expansion works of the Arena Castelão, Ceará’s main stadium, for the 2014 World Cup.

g1 contacted the Department of Communication of the Presidency of the Republic at around 10 am, but did not get a response until the last update of this article.

Read Ciro Gomes’ note in full:

“Until this morning, I imagined that we lived, despite all the imperfections, in a democratic country. But after the Federal Police subordinated to Bolsonaro, with an abusive judicial order for search and seizure, came to my house, I have no doubt that Bolsonaro transformed Brazil into a Police State that hides under a false cover of legality.

“The pretext was to collect alleged evidence of an alleged scheme to favor a company in the bidding for the works of the Estádio do Castelão for the 2014 World Cup. It was even picturesque. All of Brazil knows that Castelão was the stadium for the World Cup with greater competition, the first to be delivered and the cheapest built for World Cups since 2002. In other words, it was the most economical and transparent stadium ever built for the World Cup. But that’s not it. And let’s be clear. no connection with the alleged facts discovered. I did not hold any public office related to them. I never had any kind of contact with the whistleblowers. Which, by the way, the whistleblower himself recognizes when he says that he NEVER found me.

“I have 40 years of public life and have never been accused or prosecuted for corruption. I have no doubt that this so late and unreasonable action has the clear objective of trying to harm my pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. days before the first round of the 2018 election. The arm of the Bolsonaro police state, which treats opponents as enemies to be physically destroyed, rises up again against me. of trying to intimidate me and stop the denunciations I make every day against this government that is squandering our public assets with corruption schemes on an unprecedented scale.

“I’ve never felt like a citizen above the law, but I can’t passively accept being treated as a sub-citizen below the law. I’m a man of struggle, combat and the law. This story won’t stay that way. I’m going to the last legal consequences to sue those who try to attack me. My enemies have never intimidated me and they will never intimidate me. NO ONE WILL SHUT MY VOICE.”

Suspicion of bribe of BRL 11 million

Eighty federal police officers comply with 14 search and seizure warrants issued by the 32nd Federal Court.

According to the PF, the frauds took place between 2010 and 2013, when Ceará was governed by Cid Gomes (PDT), Ciro’s brother and now a senator. The g1 sought out Cid Gomes through the advisory, but did not get a return until the last update of this article.

The police claim that there are evidence of payments of BRL 11 million in bribes directly in cash or disguised as electoral donations, with fraudulent invoice issuances by phantom companies.

The alleged bribes, according to the PF, would have been paid so that a company could win the bidding for the works on the Arena Castelão and also, during the execution of the contract, so that it could receive the amounts owed by the government of Ceará.

“The investigated will be able to answer, in the measure of their responsibilities, for the crimes of money laundering, frauds in biddings, criminal association, active and passive corruption”, says the PF, in a note. The corporation did not release the names of the targets.

The operation was named Colosseum – a reference to the Coliseum in Italy – and was authorized by the 32nd Federal Court of Ceará, which issued 14 search and seizure warrants against targets in Fortaleza, Meruoca and Juazeiro do Norte, in Ceará, and in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and São Luís.

The searches aim to apprehend digital media, cell phones and documents.