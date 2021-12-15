Philco launches PNB14 entry-level notebook in Brazil with Full HD screen

THE Philco announced the launch of its first model in its new lineup of notebooks in the Brazilian market, the GNP14. The novelty is focused on the market for input devices targeted for use both in the work and home office and in-person or remote studies, as well as in leisure with streaming movies and series.

The PNB14 comes with a 14.1-inch IPS Full HD screen, promising good viewing quality for multimedia content consumption, in a thin and light format, which weighs just 1.3 kg. According to the manufacturer, the keyboard was also designed. with spaced soft keys to offer

more comfort when typing. The built-in webcam has a resolution of 0.3 MP and can capture videos in VGA resolution.



Hardware

The processor is a Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake, backed up by 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC storage, which can be expanded via M2 slot by the user with the addition of an NVMe SSD of up to 1TB, if you own or buy one. The laptop is running from the factory from the

Windows 10 Home, but will not receive Windows 11 due to the limitation on compatible processors imposed by Microsoft.



The device also comes with a P2 input for headphones and microphone, slot for microSD cards, two USB 3.0 type A connectors and a mini HDMI connection. For wireless connections, the PNB14 works with standard WiFi b/g/h and via Bluetooth. The battery that powers the set is 5,000 mAh, which Philco

claims to be the enough for a day’s work with common use and medium screen brightness.



Price and availability

The PNB14 is now available from today (14) on Philco’s website, where it can be found with the suggested price of BRL 2,699.90. The news should soon reach other online and physical retailers, but by

while no date prediction.