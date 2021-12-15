Plane takes off with employee dozing in cargo hold – Prism

Anyone who has ever been stricken by intense sleep in the middle of the day should cast the first stone.

Even taking a few minutes’ nap, depending on the workplace, can happen.

But a cargo operator in India was not alert enough to wake up in time to avoid a high-profile incident.

The IndiGo company employee fell asleep in the cargo hold of an A320-200 at Mumbai airport last Sunday (12).

The plane was being prepared for a flight to Abu Dhabi. The aircraft’s registration number is VT-IIJ, which operated flight 6E-1835.

The aircraft took off with the worker in the pressurized cargo hold. The man woke up only after takeoff.

He was found safely on arrival in the UAE.

Flight 6E-1835 operates at dawn, which may partly explain the employee’s drowsiness. Scheduled to take off at 2:25 am, that day IndiGo departed half an hour late, at 2:59 am. Flight time was 2 hours and 53 minutes.

The man, whose name was not released, underwent a medical examination and was sent back to India in the same aircraft, but this time, accommodated in a seat among the passengers.

“On December 12, 2021, an IndiGo A320 aircraft would operate as a 6E-1835 from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. Upon completion of loading the bag, one of the porters relaxed in bag 1 and fell asleep behind the bag. The cargo door was closed after the basement crew set the count,” said a senior official investigating the case, according to the Aviation Herald.

According to The Indies Times, the Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the serious incident.

Some IndiGo employees were suspended from their duties pending the completion of the investigation.

“The shipper woke up when the aircraft took off from Mumbai airport. It was detected in Abu Dhabi and the worker’s medical examination was conducted by the Abu Dhabi authorities. The man’s physical condition was stable. After obtaining the necessary permits from the local authorities in Abu Dhabi, he was sent back as a passenger to Mumbai on the return flight,” added the official.

The airline limited itself to confirming the incident.