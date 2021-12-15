PlayStation 5: New Jailbreak Could Open Doors for Unlocking

Earlier this week, a group of hackers announced the development of a new jailbreak aimed at version 9.0 of the PlayStation 4 firmware. The system uses a bug that is also present in versions of the PlayStation 5 firmware, indicating a possibility that the console to be unlocked in the near future.

Despite this, they were keen to point out that for now there is no concrete advance to unlock the current-gen console. “Nothere is no known strategy for exploiting it. [o bug do PS5] right now,” they said.

The new jailbreak is called “pOOBs4” and exploits a flaw in the PS4’s WebKit, an engine that runs browsers like Google Chrome. From it, crackers were able to run other code on the PS4 as if they were native.

The finding is relevant, among other things because the PS4’s kernel vulnerabilities went as far as firmware 7.55, which made it impossible to use any later systems. On the last generation console, jailbreaking allows arbitrary code to be executed at the kernel level.

However, it’s important to note that unlocking both the PS4 and the PS5 is still a long way off. To allow unauthorized software to run it is still necessary to find a hole in the console kernel, to be able to change important functions of the operating system.

In November, the Fail0verflow group had already announced a move towards unlocking the current-gen console. At the time, they said they got all the PS5 root keys.