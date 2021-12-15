Porter naps and travels internationally in cargo area

A baggage handler dozed off on a plane at the airport in Mumbai, India, and only woke up when the aircraft was already taking off towards Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the unusual situation, the boy, who slept on the freighter of an Airbus A320 belonging to the IndiGo company, disembarked safely at the final destination, after approximately 3h20 of the trip, being protected by the fact that all parts of the plane were pressurized, offering conditions so he could breathe even outside the passenger area.

The case happened on Sunday (12) and the sleeper employee returned to Mumbai on the company’s next flight, which left Abu Dhabi bound for the Indian city. But the story is not yet over: India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has opened an investigation into the flaw and some IndiGo employees have been removed from service during the process, according to the local newspaper The Times of India.

“On December 12, 2021, an IndiGo A320 aircraft was scheduled to operate Flight 6E-1835 from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. The trunk door was closed after one of the employees did a head count,” said one of the DGCA officials, theorizing about a failure in the control of employees, according to local media.

IndiGo has not yet commented on the case.