Praey for the Gods is released by surprise on PS4 and PS5; trailer and details

No Matter Studios announced, by surprise, that Praey for the Gods is available for PS4 and PS5. The title has a proposal similar to Shadow of the Colossus.

See the trailer and details below.

Description:

Praey for the Gods is a giant climb open world adventure game where you play as a lone heroine who has been sent to the confines of a frozen and dying world to uncover the mystery behind a never-ending winter. Arriving only with the clothes on your back, you must survive the colossal dangers you encounter. To restore balance and recover the island from the edge of the cliff, you will be faced with questions that not even a god could answer.

climb on huge beasts

——————————-

Overcome seemingly impossible difficulties to climb and defeat huge beasts that are trapped on this island.

Climb, glide and swim

——————————-

You can climb just about anything your hands touch, from ruins and mountains to the huge beasts that inhabit the island. Climb to the top of the mountains and glide across the open world to reach places that were once inaccessible. Swim in the icy waters to reveal hidden places that hold secrets and treasures. But don’t stay in the water too long or this could be the last time you swim.

Explore, manufacture and survive

——————————-

You’ll arrive on a frozen island with only the clothes on your back — and it’s up to you to survive. Make bonfires, hunt for food and find the equipment you need to survive the eternal winter. Nature is not the only danger. So craft weapons, defeat minions for better gear, and venture into forgotten caves to reveal your secrets. Overcoming these trials will prepare you for the almost impossible difficulties that await you.

create your path

——————————-

Praey for the Gods is a non-linear game where you choose who and how to battle. The great beasts can be tackled in any order, allowing you to set your own course.

unravel the mystery

——————————-

Why doesn’t winter end? Why hasn’t anyone returned? Puzzling paintings left behind reveal a story once believed to be forgotten. To restore balance and restore the island from the edge of the cliff, you will be faced with questions that not even the gods could answer.

a beautiful frozen world

——————————-

Explore the endless winter landscape filled with snow-capped peaks and spreading fog. The remnants of an ancient civilization are before you, but don’t let your contemplation turn to carelessness — snowstorms can form at any moment and bury you in a blizzard. Fortunately, you can leave footprints in the snow and follow them back if you get lost.