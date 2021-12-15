President of Braga asks for more than R$ 60 million to release Carvalhal to Flamengo

One of the names on Flamengo’s list, which is looking for a new coach in the market, Carlos Carvalhal sees the possibility of commanding the most distant team in Rio. This is because the president of Braga, Antônio Salvador, does not give up on receiving good financial compensation, which is outside the plans of the red-black directors.

Choice of editors

Football live or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

This is not the first time that Carvalhal has become an option at Flamengo. In 2020, after the departure of Jorge Jesus, the coach was approached by the board, but because of the pandemic, he chose to stay in Portugal. Since then, the coach has mentioned the subject several times and made clear his desire to one day lead the Rio team.

And this time, it looks like the situation won’t have a happy ending either. Happy with the work that Carvalhal has been doing, Braga, even knowing the coach’s desire, puts his foot down, plays hard and asks for 10 million euros (about R$ 63.1 million) to release the coach.

In addition to Flamengo, Carvalhal was also featured at Besiktas. The Turkish team, in turn, ruled out disbursing the amount to hire the coach. The technician has a contract with Braga until May 2022.

With 25 points, Carlos Carvalhal’s Braga is fourth on the Portuguese Championship standings, with nine points less than third-placed Benfica de Jorge Jesus.