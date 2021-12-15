President of Fortaleza reveals Ceni’s survey by striker

President of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, revealed that he was consulted about Romarinho, with whom Rogério Ceni between 2018 and 2020

Planning the 2022 season, the São Paulo there is one more target on the radar at the wish of coach Rogério Ceni. In addition to Kanu defender, of Botafogo, Tricolor Paulista may try to hire the striker Romarinho, of strength.

Ceni’s probe by the attacker was revealed by the president ofthe club, Marcelo Paz, this Tuesday (14). In an interview with the channel bandsports, he stated that the Lion of Pici was consulted about the situation of Romarinho.

“I have a very good relationship with Rogério Ceni, we talked until he left. We were even consulted by Romarinho. Nothing was formalized, but there was a consultation, yes. It’s the kind of athlete he likes.”

“As for Ronald, there was news, but there was no direct search”, added Marcelo Paz regarding the 24-year-old defensive midfielder, who has also been speculated on in São Paulo.

Romarinho, 27 years old, has been with Fortaleza since 2018 and surpassed the mark of 170 games with the tricolor shirt. He worked with Rogério Ceni at the club between 2018 and 2019 and again in 2020, conquering the Serie B of 2018, the Northeast Cup of 2019 and two editions of the state.