Presidential elections in Chile: the crucial points of the second round between José Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric | International

Chile returns to the polls next Sunday, December 19, after a series of elections since October 2020. In the last 15 months, Chileans have had to vote in the constitutional referendum, in the elections to elect constituent deputies, mayors, councilors and governors , in the presidential primaries, in the presidential first round, in parliamentarians, regional councilors and, this time, in the second round for the Palace of La Moneda. But, although some experts have warned of possible electoral fatigue, the presidential race is heated. In a few days, Gabriel Boric, 35, a deputy for the Frente Amplio in alliance with the Communist Party, and José Antonio Kast, 55, an ultra-conservative lawyer, from the far right of the Republican Party, will face each other with opposing proposals.

While the two moderated the tone for the runoff — because 46% of voters voted not for them on Nov. 21, but for one of the other five candidates — they represent diametrically different models in content and form. There is, however, a similarity: both emerged unexpectedly in each of their sectors of the political spectrum and less than a year ago no one imagined that the succession of Sebastian Piñera would be resolved between them. Both also have strong ties to Spanish parties: while Kast has ties to VOX, Boric maintains historic ties to Podemos.

Turnout at the polls is still an open question: in a country with high abstention rates, where voting is not mandatory, in the first round only 47% of voters went to the polls.

More information

How did Boric and Kast reach the second round?

November 21 was a surprise for the left. Although polls predicted that Boric and Kast would advance to the second round, the leader of the Republican Party came in first and with two points ahead of the deputy of the Frente Amplio: 27.9% against 25.8%, respectively, which did not was expected. Since 1999, the winner of the first round in Chile has always won the presidency, but this time analysts indicate that there are reasons to think about reversal of results. Mainly because there is a huge slice of votes —46%— that need to be won.

Polls indicate that Boric is ahead of Kast by varying margins, some narrow and some wider. If the deputy wins next Sunday, it won’t be a surprise.

What support does Kast have?

Kast was able to quickly order the right, which once again showed its pragmatism. The parties of the governing coalition, Chile Vamos, joined him, although Kast was not his candidate in the first round, nor did he run in the presidential primaries held by each bloc in July. Both the UDI and the National Renewal (RN) —the right-wing legends in transition— quickly expressed their support for Kast, as did the liberal-right Evopoli party, led by the candidate’s nephew, senator Felipe Kast, with whom they did not maintained a good political relationship. The candidate, for his part, hardly resisted changes in his program, demanded by his more moderate allies.

Reluctant to support him was Sebastian Sichel, the government’s presidential candidate, who came fourth with 12.7% of the vote. A week after the election, he surprised Kast with a petition in exchange for his support, in a document he called Nine Commitments to Strengthening Democracy, demanding key issues such as “unrestricted respect for human rights”. Soon after, Sichel said he supported Kast, because his terms had been accepted (although it was clear that Kast maintained goals like proposing a new state of emergency in which the president has the power to arrest people in their own homes or places which are neither prisons nor intended for detention).

In turn, Kast has incorporated women’s faces, a constituency that has been especially elusive towards him, for his initial proposals to try to merge the Women’s Ministry with other portfolios, for example. In this second part, it incorporated Paula Daza, who led the battle against covid-19, in the Undersecretary of Health, and a historical figure on the right, Evelyn Matthei, current mayor of the municipality of Providencia.

What support did Boric get?

Boric joined to his second round campaign a large part of the legends that formed the Concertação, the center-left alliance that led the country between 1990 and 2010 (in the Governments of Patricio Aylwin, Eduardo Frei, Ricardo Lagos and in the first term of Michelle Bachelet ) and that today is on the ground: candidate Yasna Provoste was in fifth place, with 11.6% of the votes.

The first to support him “without conditions” were the socialists, who for months had been coming up with a plan to approach Boric (in fact, they were seeking a joint presidential primary, which was vetoed by the left). It will be precisely in the Socialist Party that one of the main sources of tension will be found if Boric wins, as seems likely: they will be part of an eventual Government, breaking the historic alliance with the Christian Democracy, which announced its support for Boric and will also remain in the opposition, on the sidelines of the results of the 19th?

The Christian Democrats decided at an institutional meeting to give their support to Boric “without conditions”, in a debate to which the candidate sent a letter in which he delves into the issues that unite them and not those that separate them, because there were two antagonistic forces in the last decade in Chile. “I know that generational arrogance is a bad counselor, that there is no virtue in itself in youth and novelty, but that a political project must be judged by its convictions and principles, and for acting in accordance with them”, stated Boric in the letter.

Without previous negotiations, one of Boric’s main supporters during this period was that of Lagos, one of the figures who has become a constant target of political attacks by the Frente Amplio since its eruption in the early 2010s: his policies have been labeled “neoliberal”. The very foundation of Michelle Bachelet, current UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, also joined Boric, although in this case the support seems predictable given the great harmony that the former president has always had with the new generation of the left, which emerged with the objective of replacing the Concertation.

In his second round campaign — which showed better mobilization and organization than Kast’s — Boric incorporated popular figures, such as the doctor Izkia Siches, a young professional who has been very popular since the pandemic.

Have candidates become more moderate?

Both candidates had to take action to captivate moderate sectors and, above all, because in the Parliament that will debut in March, the political forces will be tied. Whoever wins the election will have to call for dialogue and no extreme or disruptive program will have a future.

During this period, the candidates made important adjustments in their respective Government programs. Both Boric and Kast immediately incorporated into their teams respected economists from the government’s right and the center-left to improve their proposals in this field, on topics as relevant as the tax burden (in their original programs, Boric sought to increase it by eight points of GDP in eight years and Kast, lower it by seven points, which both moderated). If Boric had to put emphasis on issues related to public safety and the control of illegal immigration, themes that largely explain Kast’s first place in the first round, the Republican had to withdraw campaign proposals, such as seeking to repeal the law. abortion, allowed in three situations, in force since 2017.

But Kast maintained other controversial initiatives, such as the installation of a ditch on Chile’s northern border to contain illegal immigration. “The ditch alone — not including the fences that would prevent animals and people from falling into it — costs about $10 million and we made a calculation for a ditch three meters deep by three meters wide,” he said in a recent debate in radio. Something similar happens with the proposal to promote a constitutional reform for a new state of emergency that gives the president greater powers, in case of disturbance of public order.

What is the weight of the vote given to Parisi, the candidate who took third place without stepping foot in Chile?

The vote achieved by Franco Parisi, who took third place in the first round, with 12.8% of the votes, is one of the aspects most analyzed by political specialists. First, because he is an unusual candidate: he lives in the United States, he has not set foot in Chile to campaign or vote, he has matters pending in court — a child support case in Chile, promoted by his ex-wife, with whom he has children—and because with an anti-political discourse he has captivated young people, mainly men, from the middle and lower classes of the north of the country. Because if Parisi is strong in this part of Chile — especially affected by irregular immigration — Boric has his strongest support in big cities like Santiago and Kast in the south. In the Araucanía areas, with citizens fed up with violence in the context of the conflict between the Mapuche and the Chilean state over land disputes, the republican obtained 42%.

While it’s not at all clear whether Parisi could have the power to automatically transfer his votes to one of the two government candidates, they both took pains to nod to this group of people. Kast attended a show Parisi has on the YouTube platform called bad boys, while Boric said he would, but then backed off. Parisi, who has an effective social media strategy, wrote on Twitter: “Given Boric’s decision to despise our invitation to talk to our community, we will do the program anyway and detail his Government plan and the impact it could have to Chile”.