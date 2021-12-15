prize may yield BRL 32.5 thousand in savings

Having millions of reais in your bank account and never having to work again is certainly the dream of many lottery players. And this Wednesday, December 15th, Mega-Sena, contest 2438, can pay the prize of R$ 6.5 million to the lucky one who scores six dozen of the result.

The draw is scheduled to start at 8 pm (Brasilia time) and will be held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, São Paulo.

How much does the BRL 6.5 million premium in savings yield?

The player who wins the prize of the Mega-Sena contest 2438 and invests in Savings, in the first month, will have a return of R$ 32,500. According to Rodrigo Beresca, financial solutions analyst at Ativa Investimentos, profitability is at 0.50% per month, but there are also several investment options in the market.

For those with a more conservative profile, you can also consider the Selic Treasury, which is just as safe, as the Savings. In this case, according to Beresca, the return is 0.74% pm and the income in the first month will be around R$ 48 thousand.

How to bet on Mega-Sena?

The steering wheel is composed of 60 tens and the player can score from six to 15, manually or randomly – by the system. A simple bet with six numbers costs R$4.50, but if you have more tens, in this scenario, the value can reach R$22,500.

To participate, you must register your bet up to 7 pm at lottery outlets, Loterias Caixa application or on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br). The probability of a person winning the Mega-Sena Contest 2438 jackpot by hitting the six tens with the single game is one in over 50 million.

But the modality also awards tickets that match five and four numbers and, in these ranges, the chance increases to, respectively, 154.5 thousand and 2.3 thousand.

Read too:

How to increase the chances of winning the Mega da Virada 2021?