Project in the Chamber takes away the transport option of 2.9 million people

A bill coming from the Senate that closes the road travel market and prevents the entry of new companies entered the agenda in the Chamber of Deputies. Bill 3819/2020, authored by senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), directly benefits the bus companies that have held a monopoly in the sector for decades.

Since the opening of the market began in road transport, under a law approved in 2014, 14,000 new interstate bus lines were granted to companies that were not in the market before, and 480 cities started to be served by official interstate transport, with authorized buses and following the safety rules established by ANTT (National Land Transport Agency). Bill 3819/2020 simply wants to nullify these authorizations and leave the population unassisted.

The reduction in road blackouts is one of the positive side effects of the opening of the market, which also counts on the arrival of technological platforms that offer consumers options. Thus, there was a reduction in the price of road travel, which, in some cases, reached 60% of the amount previously charged by traditional companies.

The text has already been approved in the Senate. The reporter for the matter was Acir Gurgacz (PDT-RO), owner of two bus companies, Eucatur and Solimões, which operate in the north of the country. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), considered one of the godfathers of the project, is also from a family that works in the sector: the Real and Santa Rita buses are currently managed by the senator’s father.

The expectation is that, if approved, the project will eliminate up to 180,000 direct jobs by canceling authorizations for lines already in operation and by creating barriers to the entry of new operators, mainly small and medium-sized companies, due to the requirement of a minimum share capital of R $2 million.

Today, the road transport market in Brazil is concentrated in the hands of large vehicles, which for decades have sought to shield this oligopoly, making it difficult for new companies to enter. More than 60% of the lines are served by just one company. Lack of competition results in poor service and high prices.