Proof of vaccination must be required by the airline on boarding, informs Barroso | Politics

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court, informed this Wednesday (15) in a statement released by the Supreme Court that the control of proof of vaccination against Covid for travelers who wish to enter Brazil must be done by the airlines at the time of boarding. .

According to the minister’s understanding, it is up to the airlines to demand the vaccination certificate, as is already the case with the requirement for the PCR test and the declaration to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Portugal, for example, requires it at the time of boarding.

Barroso is the rapporteur of an action in the STF that discusses the requirement of the so-called vaccine passport. On the 11th, the minister determined the requirement. The federal government, however, has not yet published the ordinance with the rules.

At the same time, the virtual plenary of the Supreme Court began to judge on Wednesday whether Barroso’s decision is upheld. The trial ends this Thursday (16), at 23:59.

“Minister Luís Roberto Barroso clarifies that the control of proof of vaccination can be done, as a rule, by the airlines at the time of boarding, as is already done with the PCR test and the declaration to Anvisa”, states the statement from the STF .

“There is no reason for riots upon arrival in Brazil, as the control will have already been carried out. In this regard, consulted by Iata, the minister’s office has already passed on this guidance. At Brazilian airports, inspection by sampling will be enough, without queuing “, adds the note.

Vaccine passport: understand the determinations of the STF minister Luís Roberto Barroso

The requirement for a vaccine passport was proposed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to the federal government. When commenting on the matter, President Jair Bolsonaro distorted the proposal, saying that Anvisa wanted to “close the airspace”, and called the passport a “leash”.

On December 9, the government published an ordinance in which it required proof of vaccination or compliance with quarantine for anyone who wanted to enter Brazil without being vaccinated. Faced with the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health application that houses the receipt, the government decided to suspend the ordinance.

However, in response to a request from the Network, Barroso determined the requirement for the vaccine’s passport. This is the decision now being analyzed by the STF plenary.