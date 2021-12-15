PUBG Mobile: Redeem Free Codes Today, December 15, 2021

Check out this article from today, wednesday, december 15, a list of Free Mobile PUBG Codes.

PUBG Mobile Lite is a real shooting game designed to run on devices with low memory. This is the updated Lite version of PUBG Mobile. Update 0.22.0 currently introduced in the game. In this update, attractive cosmetic and aesthetic rewards have been introduced for players. Such as weapon skin, clothing, vehicle skin and reward, etc.



PUBG Mobile Lite is played by millions of players in India on cheap devices. The game developer has added the 0.22.0 update. Players are having trouble downloading this update.

Redemption codes come to the aid of those users who cannot spend in-game currency. In most cases, code released for the PUBG Mobile also works for the lighter variant.

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular mobile games in the world, has accumulated over 1 billion downloads since its launch, offers many items to attract more players every day.

To buy items, players will need to spend UC (this is money in PUBG). Redeem Code is an exclusive voucher that gives you the opportunity to get some cool items for free on PUBG Mobile.



You can earn many premium items in the PUBG Mobile Game, such as Outfit, Vehicle Skins, Gun Skins and UC. however, items are not paid for free.

How to redeem mobile PUBG codes

There are some steps provided below on how to use redemption codes in PUBG Mobile.

Step 1: First, open PUBG Mobile and go to the events section.

Step 2: here, you will select “Lucky Bunny Gashapon”. Step 3: Then press the rescue button. A dialog will appear in front of you, you will be asked to confirm the details you have entered. Step 4: When checking all details, click OK button to confirm.

How do I get a PUBG redemption code? Step 1: Visit the official PUBG & Open Redemption Center website.

Step 2: You will see the three empty boxes, such as Character ID, Second Redemption Code and Last Verification Code.

Step 3: Enter the redemption code here.

Step 4: You will receive rewards in the in-game mailbox.

About PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is a free battle royale game for mobile platforms running Android via Google Play and iOS via App Store. In addition, the game has purchases of cosmetic items that do not change gameplay.



It was released globally in March 2018. Built on the Unreal Engine 4, PUBG MOBILE focuses on visual quality, maps, shooting feel and more to deliver a complete and surreal Battle Royale-style combat experience.

One hundred players land on the battlefield for an intense and fun journey. Each one needs to search for supplies to survive and exploit to the full the potential of the map’s terrain, vehicles and items so that their team is the last to survive on the battlefield. Hold on to the excitement and don’t let your guard down as the playing area shrinks.



Players have many maps available to choose from: Eragel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik and more. Don’t forget about the varied mechanics you can explore! To this day, PUBG MOBILE isn’t just about being a game, it’s a connection point for many players around the world, as well as being a brand that encourages everyone to enjoy life to the fullest.

