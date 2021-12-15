published notices, 206,000 vacancies available

The notices for the contest of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics were published (IBGE contest) for hiring temporary workers to work in the 2022 Census.

In summary, the main information in the notice of registrar they are:

already stop Municipal Census Agent and Supervisor Census Agent, the details are:

bank : FGV

: FGV Vacancies: 23,870

23,870 Education: average

average Wage: from BRL 1,700 to BRL 2,100

from BRL 1,700 to BRL 2,100 Registration period: 12/15 to 12/29

12/15 to 12/29 Registration fees: BRL 60.50

BRL 60.50 Exam date: 03/27/2022

03/27/2022 Link to published Agent notice

The documents are available, in full, on the FGV organizing bank’s portal. Interested parties will be able to register from 4:00 pm this Wednesday (12/15) until 4:00 pm on December 29th.

Check details about the notices below:

Division of vacancies for IBGE contest

In all, there are 206,891 vacancies in the IBGE contest with the following division:

183,021 vacancies for Censor

5,450 vacancies for Municipal Census Agent

18,420 vacancies for Supervisor Census Agent

The vacancies are distributed by several states. See below an image, by the IBGE itself, which deals with the division of vacancies by regions of the census taker position:

Now, see the division of vacancies by region and state for the Census Agent position:

IBGE contest requirements

enumerator : have completed elementary school

: have completed elementary school Municipal Census Agent and Supervisor Census Agent: Have completed high school

IBGE salaries

The Censor’s salary will be associated with the production, calculated by census sector, according to the fixed rate and with prior knowledge by the Censor, of census units (urban and/or rural households), type of questionnaire (basic or sample), censused persons and registration in the control of data collection.

The salaries of Municipal Census Agents and Supervisory Census Agents are R$ 2,100 and R$ 1,700.

The contract forecast is also variable according to the positions. According to the contract statements, the contracts will last for up to:

3 months for the position of Censor

5 months for the positions of Municipal Census Agent and Supervisory Census Agent

Tests and steps

As a form of evaluation and classification, candidates will undergo objective tests. It is important to emphasize that the positions of Municipal Census Agent (ACM) and Supervisor Census Agent are in the same selection process, in the same test.

In this case, the best placed in each municipality will occupy the vacancy of the ACM, which will be responsible for coordinating the collection of the 2021 Census in that city.

The rest of the classifieds will be in the Supervisor Census Agent (ACS) vacancies. Check out the content of each position below:

enumerator

The objective test has the following distribution:

10 Portuguese Language questions,

10 math questions,

5 questions about Ethics in Public Service and

25 Technical Knowledge questions

The test will be applied on 03/27/2022.

ACS and ACM

As they are the same selection process, the objective test will have the following distribution:

10 Portuguese Language questions,

10 Questions of Quantitative Logical Reasoning,

5 questions of Ethics in the Public Service,

15 questions on Administration Notions / Management Situations and

20 Technical Knowledge questions.

The test will be applied on 03/27/2022.

Syllabus – Enumerator

PORTUGUESE LANGUAGE: 1 Understanding and interpretation of texts from different genres. 2 Recognition of textual types and genres. 3 Mastery of official spelling. 4 Mastery of textual cohesion mechanisms. 4.1 Use of referencing, substitution and repetition elements, connectors and other textual sequencing elements. 4.2 Use of tenses and verbal modes. 5 Domain of the morphosyntactic structure of the period. 5.1 Use of word classes. 5.2 Coordinating relationships between clauses and between clause terms. 5.3 Subordination relationships between clauses and between clause terms. 5.4 Use of punctuation marks. 5.5 Verbal and nominal agreement. 5.6 Verbal and nominal conducting. 5.7 Use of the back sign. 5.8 Placement of unstressed pronouns. 6 Rewriting sentences and paragraphs in the text. 6.1 Meaning of Words. 6.2 Replacement of words or text excerpts. 6.3 Reorganization of the structure of sentences and periods in the text. 6.4 Rewriting texts of different genres and levels

of formality.

ETHICS IN PUBLIC SERVICE: 1 IBGE Code of Ethics (available for download at the electronic addresses https://biblioteca.ibge.gov.br/visualizacao/livros/liv98031.pdf and https://knowledge.fgv.br/concursos/ibgepss21). 2 Law No. 8112/1990 and its amendments (art. 116, items I to IV, item V, items a and c, items VI to XII and sole paragraph; art. 117, items I to VI and IX to XIX; art. 118 to art. 126; art. 127, items I to III; art. 132, items I to VII, and IX to XIII; art. 136 to art. 141; art. 142, items I, first part, II and III, and § 1 to § 4).

MATH: 1 Real numbers. 1.1 Operations and Problems. 2 Percentages. 2.1 Problems involving calculation of percentages. 3 Function of the 1st degree. 3.1 Algebraic and graphical representations. 4 Directly proportional quantities and inversely proportional quantities. 5 Solving 2nd degree equations. 6 Units of measurement (length, volume, capacity, time, mass, temperature and area) and problem solving involving quantities (length, volume, capacity, time, mass, temperature and area). 7 Problems involving the calculation of area and

perimeter of flat figures and volume. 8 Reading maps and floor plans. 9 Locating and moving using maps and floor plans. 10 Reading and interpreting tables and graphs.

TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE: 1 Technical knowledge applied in the 2021 Demographic Census (Handbook – “Studies of Technical Knowledge” available at the address https://seguro.fgv.br/concursos/ibgepss21 for download. The same content from the Workbook is available at Online Distance Learning Course on the website https://censo2022.ibge.gov.br/sobre/treinamento.htm

IBGE contest syllabus – ACS and ACM

PORTUGUESE LANGUAGE: 1 Understanding and interpretation of texts from different genres. 2 Recognition of textual types and genres. 3 Mastery of official spelling. 4 Mastery of textual cohesion mechanisms. 4.1 Use of referencing, substitution and repetition elements, connectors and other textual sequencing elements. 4.2 Use of tenses and verbal modes. 5 Domain of the morphosyntactic structure of the period. 5.1 Use of word classes. 5.2 Coordinating relationships between clauses and between clause terms. 5.3 Subordination relationships between clauses and between clause terms. 5.4 Use of punctuation marks. 5.5 Verbal and nominal agreement. 5.6 Verbal and nominal conducting. 5.7 Use of the back sign. 5.8 Placement of unstressed pronouns. 6 Rewriting sentences and paragraphs in the text. 6.1 Meaning of Words. 6.2 Replacement of words or text excerpts. 6.3 Reorganization of the structure of sentences and periods in the text. 6.4 Rewriting of texts of different genres and levels of formality.

QUANTITATIVE LOGICAL REASONING: 1 Logical structures. 2 Argumentation logic. 3 Logic diagrams. 4

Arithmetic. 5 Reading and interpreting tables and graphs.

ETHICS IN PUBLIC SERVICE: 1 IBGE Code of Ethics (available for download at electronic addresses

https://biblioteca.ibge.gov.br/visualizacao/livros/liv98031.pdf and https://seguro.fgv.br/concursos/ibgepss21 2 Law nº 8112/1990 and its amendments (art. 116, items I to IV, item V, items a and c, items VI to XII and sole paragraph; art. 117, items I to VI and IX to XIX; art. 118 to art. 126; art. 127, items I to III; art. 132 items I to VII, and IX to XIII; art. 136 to art. 141; art. 142, items I, first part, II and III, and §1 to §4).

NOTIONS OF ADMINISTRATION / MANAGEMENT SITUATIONS: 1 General aspects of administration. Organizations as open systems. 2 Administrative functions. 2.1 Planning, organization, direction and control. 3 Motivation, communication and leadership. 4 Decision making and problem solving. 5 Basic notions of management and management of organizations and people. 6 Efficiency and functioning of groups. The individual in the organization: roles and interactions. Team work. Work teams. 7 Accountability, coordination, authority, power and delegation. 8 Performance evaluation. 9 Commitment to quality in the services provided.

Do you already know the tool that revolutionized the methodology of studies for public tenders? Click on the image below and see what awaits you: