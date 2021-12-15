Putin and Xi Jinping will debate “aggressive rhetoric” from US and NATO, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will debate tensions in Europe and “aggressive rhetoric” from the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato) during a video call on Wednesday (15), the Kremlin reported.

The conversation comes at a time of high tension in the two countries’ relations with the West: China is under pressure on the issue of human rights and Russia due to the mobilization of soldiers near the border with Ukraine.

“The situation in international relations, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense right now, and it requires debate between allies,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, referring to the Russian and Chinese governments. “We see a very, very aggressive rhetoric on the side of nato and the US, and this requires debate between us and the Chinese”, he added.

Russia cultivates closer ties with China as its relations with the West deteriorate, and Putin uses the partnership as a way to counterbalance US influence while forging lucrative deals, especially on energy. This year, he and Xi agreed to renew a 20-year friendship and cooperation treaty.

Peskov said they will have a long conversation with a broad agenda that will also include energy, trade and investment.

The talk comes eight days after a video call between Russia and the US in which US President Joe Biden warned Putin not to invade Ukraine and the Russian leader responded that Russia needs security guarantees of legal value from the West.