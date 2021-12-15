Quartet hired by Carlos Brazil leaves Corinthians base

The reformulation in the Corinthians youth categories began to gain strength in recent days. This week, four of the professionals hired by former manager Carlos Brazil were fired by the new direction.

Coordinators Witor Bastos (analysis), Eduardo Húngaro (technician), Márcio Assis (scientific) and Alexandre Falbo (capture) left Corinthians in recent days. As determined by the my helm, other departures must be confirmed later this month. Methodological coordinator Próspero Paoli is one of the names listed to leave the club.

The four professionals arrived from Vasco to Corinthians in the second half of this year, on the recommendation of the then youth category manager Carlos Brazil. The output of the quartet is directly linked to the change in command of the base categories, exclusively informed by the my helm last Monday.

At this moment, counselor Jacinto Antônio Ribeiro, known as “Jaça”, and Márcio Bittencourt, are two of the most influential figures in decision-making in Corinthians’ inferior categories. Officially, the Corinthians base is under the care of Osvaldo Neto (statutory director) and André Figueiredo (general manager).

Brazil brought about 15 professionals to Corinthians in the middle of the year. At this moment, there is an atmosphere of tension in the air of the base CT due to the indefiniteness and possibilities of exits. The new management has a free hand from the board to reassemble the team of employees.

