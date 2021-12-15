R7 vote Farm 2021 vote now: how to choose the finalists

Solange, Dynho, Rico and Sthe are competing in the last field of the season, which will define who will occupy the remaining two in the grand final. So that you can help your favorite participant, let’s show you the step-by-step voting The Farm 2021 on R7 that you can vote on right now!

The first thing to do is access TV Record’s official website, R7 (https://www.r7.com/). Next, you will click on the ‘The Farm’ tab and you will soon see the official poll of the program. Click on the poll and check the photos and names of the participants.

Did you choose who you’re going to save from the hot seat? Now it’s time to go through the famous robot check, the process is simple, just click on the ‘I’m human’ box and you’re done. Finally, press the ‘vote’ button. A confirmation message will appear and inform you that your vote has been tallied. You can vote again, just repeat step by step, the only thing that can stop you from voting is if you live outside Brazil, only votes in national territory are valid.

The poll of the vote of R7 of A Fazenda that you will vote on now will be open until the live program this Tuesday (14). The presenter Adriane Galisteu will reveal live the moment when the voting is closed, shortly afterwards she will inform what were the percentages of each one and who is still in the game.

Voting among the finalists for A Fazenda 2021 will be open to vote on R7 later today (14), after it is decided who among Rico, Solange, Sthe and Dynho will continue.

Who is already in the final?

Arcreabiano and Marina Ferrari are already confirmed in the season finale, the pair defeated Aline Mineiro and Mc Gui in a field that was defined last night, Monday (13th). The day on which the R$1.5 million prize will be awarded to one of the participants will be on Thursday, December 16, 2021, starting at 22:45.

So far the big day has two vacancies open, will it be filled by Rico, Solange, Dynho or Sthe? In the DCI and UOL partials, Rico is the favorite and takes the lead in the vote with ease – 70.78% of almost 35 thousand votes, 58.15% of more than 24 thousand votes.

The vote for the R7 of A Fazenda 2021 does not have a partial, you can vote for it now, but the result will only be announced during the live program hosted by Adriane Galisteu.

