Rapper Djonga is booked for bodily injury after attacking Mineirão’s security team in a Galo game – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético



Rapper Djonga was fined by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) for the crime of slight bodily harm after assaulting a security guard from Mineirão last Sunday (12) during an Atlético match for the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR.

Video obtained exclusively by Itatiaia Radio on Monday (13) shows the moment when the security guard is punched in the face by the singer. By means of a statement, this Tuesday (14), the corporation informed that the artist was taken to the Police Station and signed a Detailed Term of Occurrence (TCO) to be released – the document states that he was fined for minor bodily injury , and the occurrence was referred to the Court.

Security claims to have been threatened

In a police report registered by the security guard, the professional reports that the rapper made threats against him. The official alleges that Djonga had cursed the security team after a group of people tried to cross a screening barrier.

Djonga alleges racism

Through a statement on his Instagram, the rapper declared that he had suffered racism from the security guard – the singer’s team informed that the video is “just a fragment of what happened”. “About racism, discrimination, you can’t explain (…) Some will believe, others won’t. Some will say it’s victimhood. I reacted, most of the time I don’t react,” stated the artist on his social networks.

Read below the full note sent by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) about the occurrence:

“Considering that the crime of slight bodily harm, according to criminal law, provides for a prison sentence of 3 months to 1 year, and therefore it is a crime of lesser offensive potential, whose procedure follows the rite of the Special Court Law, the Civil Police adopted the legal measures regarding the Detailed Term of Occurrence and sent the person to court. It should be clarified that in these cases there is no police inquiry and therefore there is no indictment.

Updated at 5:25 pm.