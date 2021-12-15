Rapper Orochi is driven to police station after being stopped at blitz | celebrities



Orochi is stopped at blitz and then sent to police station – instagram reproduction

Rio – Rapper Orochi was surprised by a blitz, this Tuesday, on the Lagoa-Barra Highway, in Rio. Police officers searched the singer’s BMW and located hashish and alcoholic beverages in the car. The artist, who was accompanied by some friends, was taken to the 15th DP (Gávea).

In a statement, the PM informed that “according to preliminary information, military police of the 23rd BPM (Leblon) approached a vehicle that was being driven on the Lagoa-Barra Highway in a suspicious manner. The police searched the car and located hashish and drink alcoholic”.

In Stories, on Instagram, the singer even showed a video taken during the police approach. “On the street at home. At that peak, let’s go. VIP service there for us. Street working normal and the service of friends (police officers) stopped. VIP service”, he said. Then Orochi published a photo already at the police station. “We were taken in the vehicle to the DP. We are here following the procedure”, he informed.

arrested for drugs

In March of last year, Orochi was arrested for drug possession and contempt of authority. He was on his way to a concert in São Pedro da Aldeia, in the Lagos region of Rio, when he was approached by the police, who reportedly found marijuana in his car. According to the PM, he was referred to the region’s DP.