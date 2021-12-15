Rare giant ‘ghost’ jellyfish filmed off US coastline [vídeo]

Biologists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) in California, United States, have revealed official images of one of the most fantastic encounters ever held in the ocean. According to the team, a “ghost” jellyfish was seen at a depth of 975 meters in Monetary Bay, displaying 10 meters long tentacles and a mesmerizing movement similar to a strange creature covered in silk sheets.

Discovered by humans in 1899, the giant jellyfish (giant stygiomedusa) has been seen only 100 times in its history, as it sails through all ocean basins except the Arctic.

In addition to occupying surfaces a little above the first kilometer below sea level, the cnidarian species inhabits the region known as the “midnight zone”, a location in the water column that does not reach the levels of the twilight zone. or from the abyss and which stands out for the total absence of sunlight below 1,000 to 4,000 meters.

The images, which configure as the ninth time the Giant S. is identified by the MBARI scientists, show the invertebrate swimming elegantly while passing through a velvety tissue. Its bell-shaped “head” is more than 1 meter wide, providing support for the arms to be able to flow steadily in the capture of prey and movement through the periodic wrists. Check out the video released by the experts below.

“The observations of the giant stygiomedusa by MBARI helped to illuminate its ecological role in the deep ocean. During an expedition to the Gulf of California, MBARI’s ROV Tiburon recorded a fish — the pelagic sprout (thalassobathia pelagica) — beside a giant ghost jelly,” the scientists said in a statement.

“Researchers have observed the broccoli hover above its host’s bell, as well as entering and exiting the voluminous oral arms of the ‘jelly.’ The open waters of the midnight zone offer little shelter, so many creatures find refuge in the gelatinous animals that abound in this environment,” they said.

the brainless animal

Known for being a common animal across the planet and responsible for maintaining a diet focused on feeding plankton and small fish, the jellyfish — which stands out for its lack of brain, eyes, spine and blood, as well as its remarkable reproductive capacity — is distributed in more than 200 species, with their ancestors dating back 500 million years.

Now, the reappearance of the ghostly individual appears to renew studies about the cnidarian, possibly delivering the clearest and most detailed documentary record for the resolution of new projects and, possibly, for studies on the areas of greatest incidence.