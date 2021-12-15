Rayman Origins is free for PC via Ubisoft Connect

And the 35th anniversary celebration of Ubisoft continues

Ubisoft is still celebrating its 35th anniversary with promotions, freebies and free games. After Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, Anno 1404: History Edition, now it’s time for fun Rayman Origins. The game is available to be redeemed from today until December 22 for PC via Ubisoft Connect.

Released ten years ago for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, 3DS, PS Vita and PC, Rayman Origins was a hit and is as esteemed as the last game in the franchise released, Rayman Legends. The platform game from Ubisoft brings beautiful cartoon graphics and the possibility of coop for 4 players.

“Play as Rayman in the solo campaign, or team up with up to 3 friends at any time to play as Globox or one of the two Teensies. Players can leave at any time without affecting the progress of others,” describes the game page. The title has more than 100 characters and 12 different environments with more than 60 levels available. The main plot is described as follows:

“When the Glade of Dreams is invaded by “nefarious” Darktoons, the Council of Fairies quickly summons Rayman to save the day, but the hero of light is practically not there… To help, Rayman joins his best friend, Globox , and two ingenious wizards, the Teensies. Together, the funniest team of heroes in the world will have to restore peace to the Glade or watch as their beloved home.”



The Rayman franchise was born in 1995 and arrived for PlayStation, Sega Saturn, PC, among other consoles of the time, bringing a vibrant, colorful and very happy world. The second title, released in 99, took a chance on 3D, as the 3D platform genre was pretty hot at that time. After several spinoffs, mainly in three dimensions, the game returns to its origins in 2011 with Rayman Origins, which delighted fans and those who had contact with the game for the first time, becoming a success.

The return to the roots was so successful that the next title, Rayman Legends, continues in the same style as Origins and is considered the best Rayman ever.

Source: Ubisoft