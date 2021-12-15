Rebeca has sex with Felipe and leaves the audience with envy · TV News

In this Tuesday’s (14) chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) and Felipe (Gabriel Leone) had sex for the first time. Even after all the problems caused by the relationship, especially with Cecília (Fernanda Marques), they couldn’t resist any longer and surrendered to passion. The scene caused envy in the audience of the soap opera on Globo TV.

Afterwards, the boy took the model to a music studio and showed her some recordings of his mother, Júlia (Denise Fraga). After talking, the two were about to leave, when they ended up kissing. Then they took off their clothes and had sex right there.

Later, Cecilia went to her mother and apologized for being enraged by her kissing Felipe. Not daring to admit that she took the next step in her relationship with the young man, Rebeca simply promised that she would never see him again.

On social media, the public showed to be jealous. “I’m just jealous of Rebeca, my God,” declared a netizen called just Y. “Rebeca and Felipe having their first night of love, I won’t deny that today I just wanted to be Rebeca,” emphasized Luan. “It is today that Rebeca is going to swim with her arm in the water of the new baby”, said Brunno.

Check out some viewer reactions below:

Um Lugar ao Sol is written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in all. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is scheduled to end on March 11th.

