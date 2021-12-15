Rebeca has sex with Felipe and leaves the audience with envy · TV News

In this Tuesday’s (14) chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) and Felipe (Gabriel Leone) had sex for the first time. Even after all the problems caused by the relationship, especially with Cecília (Fernanda Marques), they couldn’t resist any longer and surrendered to passion. The scene caused envy in the audience of the soap opera on Globo TV.

Afterwards, the boy took the model to a music studio and showed her some recordings of his mother, Júlia (Denise Fraga). After talking, the two were about to leave, when they ended up kissing. Then they took off their clothes and had sex right there.

Later, Cecilia went to her mother and apologized for being enraged by her kissing Felipe. Not daring to admit that she took the next step in her relationship with the young man, Rebeca simply promised that she would never see him again.

On social media, the public showed to be jealous. “I’m just jealous of Rebeca, my God,” declared a netizen called just Y. “Rebeca and Felipe having their first night of love, I won’t deny that today I just wanted to be Rebeca,” emphasized Luan. “It is today that Rebeca is going to swim with her arm in the water of the new baby”, said Brunno.

Check out some viewer reactions below:

I don’t have structure for this scene of Felipe and Rebeca catching each other kkk triggersss #UmPlaceAoSun — Phyllipe ♐️ (@Phyllipej) December 15, 2021

How envious of Rebecca mds #UmPlaceAoSun — Y (@yam_abreu) December 15, 2021

It is today that Rebeca is going to swim with her arm in the water of the new baby. #UmPlaceAoSunpic.twitter.com/ZwX0ZDIUhk — Brunno (@BrunnoCelso) December 15, 2021

braseel is vibrating with Rebeca getting the new one!! #UmPlaceAoSun — André Castro (@andredicastro) December 15, 2021

FINALLY REBECA COMING OUT OF THE DROUGHT#UmPlaceAoSunpic.twitter.com/9N6q5MFxOA — bianca (@tfinalgirl) December 15, 2021

Rebeca is the real protagonist of this soap opera and it’s up to you to accept #UmPlaceAoSun — thais too well 🧣 (@_thaat) December 15, 2021

#UmPlaceAoSun Rebeca and Felipe having their first night of love, I won’t deny that today I just wanted to be Rebeca pic.twitter.com/wEfDGNiRJs — Luan (@luanziie) December 15, 2021

Rebeca and Felipe have a lot of chemistry together #UmPlaceAoSun — Jonathan Kulka (@MestreKulka) December 15, 2021

hard not to like rebeca with felipe my god 💀 #UmPlaceAoSun — cinthia (@cinthiaetal) December 15, 2021

Rebeca greatest character in the novel, right? just facts #UmPlaceAoSun — Gabriel (@gabriel_geousp) December 15, 2021

HIM RUNNING HIS HAND ON HER BODY I WENT WITH GOD#UmPlaceAoSun — dangerous tata (@werneckkkkkk) December 15, 2021

the humiliated rebeca being finally exalted

I lived for it#UmPlaceAoSun — Mariana (@nani_s03) December 15, 2021

Irriuuuuuuuuuu it’s going on 🙆🏻‍♀️🙆🏻‍♀️ take advantage of Rebeca and take the delay that your husband’s ass is not getting anymore #UmPlaceAoSunpic.twitter.com/Bzr8oQTro7 — Josy_Mari❤️😍 (@josielisantos93) December 15, 2021

Um Lugar ao Sol is written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in all. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is scheduled to end on March 11th.

Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily, in addition to spoilers and interviews with the cast.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#85 – What happens to Nelio and Dolores after fleeing in In Times of the Emperor?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: