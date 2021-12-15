Refuse imitations: GameStation 5 copies the look of the PS5 and deceives the unsuspecting

Over the years, we’ve seen several imitations of famous consoles permeating the Brazilian parallel market, one of the main ones being the infamous PolyStation.
While many of these fakes sport nearly identical looks to the originals, they don’t offer the same technology and the most powerful hardware, serving only as emulators for older games and falling short of what consumers expected. If you’re thinking about getting a PS5, be careful, GameStation 5 is on the loose!
As surveyed by TecnoBlog, GameStation 5 appeared in some stores for around R$ 180.00. Despite its smaller size, the console sports a very similar look to Sony’s latest console, especially with the version without a disc player.
Like other similar fakes, GameStation 5 already has 200 games installed in its memory, including classics like Contra and Super Mario Bros. two.
To make matters worse, the console doesn’t have an HDMI output, which means it can’t be used on more modern televisions, requiring an AV input to work.
Even with the lower value, the console comes with two controls that boast a look very similar to the controls of the first PlayStation, except for the white paint.
Considering the lack of PS5 in stock at many official stores and the decline of the Brazilian economy, the GameStation 5 is certainly a viable option for many consumers, however, don’t expect it to offer the same benefits as the original.
