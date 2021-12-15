Refuse imitations: GameStation 5 copies the look of the PS5 and deceives the unsuspecting

Over the years, we’ve seen several imitations of famous consoles permeating the Brazilian parallel market, one of the main ones being the infamous PolyStation. While many of these fakes sport nearly identical looks to the originals, they don’t offer the same technology and the most powerful hardware, serving only as emulators for older games and falling short of what consumers expected. If you’re thinking about getting a PS5, be careful, GameStation 5 is on the loose!

As surveyed by TecnoBlog, GameStation 5 appeared in some stores for around R$ 180.00. Despite its smaller size, the console sports a very similar look to Sony’s latest console, especially with the version without a disc player. Like other similar fakes, GameStation 5 already has 200 games installed in its memory, including classics like Contra and Super Mario Bros. two.