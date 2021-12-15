Reporter says he suffered psychological harassment from the famous doctor

The gynecologist Renato Kalil is known for being the darling of the famous doctors at the time of childbirth. However, in the last week he came to be the target of criticism after Shantal Verdelho accused him of obstetric violence. And it was just after the video of the influencer that the British journalist Samantha Pearson also decided to tell her experience with Kalil.







Samantha Pearson said she was bullied Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In an interview with the newspaper The globe, the correspondent in Brazil of the The Wall Street Journal, revealed that she was the target of repeated episodes of bullying by the famous doctor, especially during the pregnancy of her second daughter in 2020. However, she said that she faced problems already in her first pregnancy in 2015 when she sought Kalil close to childbirth to avoid a Cesarean section.

“He talked about my vagina as if I wasn’t there. I spent weeks crying alone at home, not knowing if he had stitched more than necessary, afraid of having sex, of feeling pain. I went to other doctors to find out if this was it could be checked, but it couldn’t. It was horrible,” he declared.

“Today I realize that I wasn’t the crazy gringa, I was right, none of that was normal. He said that in front of his team, I was almost naked, totally exposed. My husband was there and I always realized that what he wanted was all the time it was to please my husband, as if I, the patient, were not there,” she added.

Samantha Pearson also stated that she heard from Kalil that “women in Brazil are desperate because there are more and more deer. You will have to lose weight because otherwise he will betray you.”

The doctor went to the journalist after the first birth when he realized that she had not returned to his office and said that “I wanted to play a joke because he is all healed, handsome, taking care of him and his body, it was a compliment to him”.

During her 2nd pregnancy, the British journalist decided to go back to the same doctor for fear of something going wrong with the procedure, as she would like to repeat the natural birth and also do it at the Albert Einstein Hospital. “In my second pregnancy, I came back to him because of that, I was afraid to look for another doctor and something could go wrong. But in each consultation I experienced very bad things. He told me about the intimacies of other patients and his own wife. Often, the patients the ones he was talking about were in the waiting room,” he explained.