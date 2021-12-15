Results of Quina 5730 on Tuesday (12/14/21)

The draw for the result of Quina Contest 5730 will be held this Tuesday, December 14, from 20:00 (GMT). The event takes place at Espaço da Sorte, in Bela Vista, São Paulo, and the prize is estimated at R$700 thousand.

Quina 5730 Results

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina results were: 13-56-59-61-63.

How do you win prizes at Quina?

In order to win a prize, bettors need to be lucky enough to match two, three, four or five tens of the result of Quina contest 5730. value equally between the parties.

No band of the modality pays a fixed amount to the winners, as Caixa distributes a part of the amount collected in the draw to all bands.

The probability of a player getting the result of Quina contest 5730 right is one in more than 24 million with the simple bet of five numbers. The chance of winning the jackpot playing with 15 numbers is one in around eight million, according to Caixa.

Does Quina’s award accumulate? If you do not have a correct result for today’s Quina 5730 in any band, the prize will accumulate for the next contest, in the first prize band.

How to receive the award?

The lucky ones can receive any amount at Caixa branches, but if the amount is up to R$1,903.98, it is also possible to withdraw at lottery outlets. Online betting prize winners have a third option which is to transfer the money to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days counting from the drawing of the result of Quina 5730 today. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES (Higher Education Student Financing Fund).

