Rico and Solange are the last finalists for ‘The Farm 13’ – The Farm 13

On the night of Tuesday (14), the result of the second Special Roça defined the last finalists of The Farm 13. Rico and Solange secured a spot in the grand final and joined Bil and Marina in their quest for R$1.5 million. As for Dynho and Sthe, the game is over.

Formation of Special Gardens

Having won the last race of the season, Dynho and MC Gui played a key role in the dynamics.

They took turns to define which pawns would be in each Special Field. In order of choosing the pawns, the decision was:

• Special Roça 1: MC Gui, Marina, Bil and Aline.

• Special Garden 2: Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthe.

Of these groups, only the four finalists of the season remained.

rich trajectory

Responsible for causing the biggest bullshit of editing, Rico pissed off fellow feedlots, but he also brought fun to headquarters.

The comedian discussed with practically all the realitys pawns and starred in historical moments of the season by having a food fight in the room and purposely causing a punishment.

Rico was also the participant who won the greatest amount of competitions, winning the Chapéu three times and the Lampião do Poder twice.

His tenure as a Farmer caused a stir on social media and among pedestrians. With acid comments, Rico divided up the rural chores of his first reign while distributing insults to his peers. In his third coronation, the comedian decided to wake up the participants with a “panelaço” in the room, causing a real war with Dynho, MC Gui and Sthefane.

However, the most chaotic moment involving the comedian was with Dayane. After they argued fiercely in the room, the model ripped the pawn’s jacket. After the act, the home audience was eager to discover Rico.

Despite loving a fire in the hay, the pedestrian also entertained the participants in his authentic way. Even rivals indulged in Rico’s jokes! He found allies at headquarters and befriended Aline, Erika, Marina and Mileide.

Solange’s trajectory

During the confinement, Solange had conflicts with several participants, but she also amused her colleagues and the public with her antics and pearls. The person fell into the dynamics, got confused in both the Fire Test and the Farmer Test, missed the make-up and spent trouble with the animals, causing laughter in her colleagues.

After Dayane, Solange was the second participant to stay longer in Baia. She went seven times to the perrengue.

The writer showed that she doesn’t take shit home and starred in epic bullshit that will go down in the history of the reality show. With an eccentric vocabulary, Solange distributed unusual curses to her colleagues.

The girl quarreled with Erasmo Viana and said that the model had a skin like a “drawer passion fruit”, called Valentina Francavilla a “misunderstood Grajaú”, criticized MC Gui’s “coach” and even spoke of the pension for her son. Mileide Mihaile.

Despite the arguments, Solange also built friendships at headquarters. Bil and Tati Quebra Barraco made the confinement more peaceful for the pawn. For a moment, Aline and Rico teamed up with the participant; however, the pair came to Mileide’s defense during an argument between the peons, and the group walked away.

Grand final

the grand finale of The Farm 13 takes place on Thursday (16), from 22:45! sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast and extra content from the reality.