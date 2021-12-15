Rico asks for a show by Marília Mendonça in the final

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Rico asks for a show by Marília Mendonça in the final 7 Views

The grand finale of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is set: Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes compete for the millionaire prize that will be delivered on Thursday. After defining the final, the pawns were surprised by the news that the last editing party will take place tonight.

While waiting for the start of the party, already arranged, they remembered the final of “Big Brother Brasil” (TV Globo), which had the former participants performing last night.

“Pocah, Projota,” Rico commented. “Lucas Penteado”, completed Bil, who participated in the edition.

I wanted to suffer, Marília Mendonça. Rich Melquiades

On Twitter, some fans of the show, and of the singer, commented on the finalist’s request.

The singer Marília Mendonça died at age 26, on 11/5, in a plane crash in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga (309 km east of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais). In addition to the singer, the producer, the singer’s uncle, pilot and co-driver also died in the accident.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 15

Aline and MC Gui left together

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 15

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 15

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 15

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 15

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 15

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 15

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 15

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 15

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 15

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 15

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 15

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 15

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 15

Dayane Mello: 11th out

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination - Play/PlayPlus

15 / 15

Mileide Mihaile: 12th out

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm: Who do you want to win? Bil, Marina, Rico or Solange?

34.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.50%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

52.32%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.94%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 14724 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Xuxa recalls that he saw Luciano Szafir as a threat in the birth of Sasha Meneghel: “I wished him badly” – Vogue

+ Xuxa in an exclusive shoot (Photo: Make: Everson Rocha Photo: Brunno Rangel Creative direction: …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved