Rico asks for a show by Marília Mendonça in the final

The grand finale of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is set: Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes compete for the millionaire prize that will be delivered on Thursday. After defining the final, the pawns were surprised by the news that the last editing party will take place tonight.

While waiting for the start of the party, already arranged, they remembered the final of “Big Brother Brasil” (TV Globo), which had the former participants performing last night.

“Pocah, Projota,” Rico commented. “Lucas Penteado”, completed Bil, who participated in the edition.

I wanted to suffer, Marília Mendonça. Rich Melquiades

On Twitter, some fans of the show, and of the singer, commented on the finalist’s request.