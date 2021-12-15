Rico Melquiades is raving about going to the final of the reality show

First saved in the second special field of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Rico Melquiades was thrilled with the news that he was the third finalist in the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize for the reality show.
After the presenter Adriane Galisteu the result, the comedian opened a smile from ear to ear to thank the audience. “Oh my God, thank you. Thank you, Brazil,” he said.
On the way to the headquarters, Rico Melquiades took off his shoe and ran screaming with the famous catchphrase that he popularized in the game:
Calada wins! Marina, I’m back!
The pawn was received with hugs from Marina Ferrari and Bil Araújo – the first two finalists of “A Fazenda 2021”.
