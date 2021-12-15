River Plate establishes value to negotiate “novo Suárez” with Flamengo and Palmeiras

Credit: Disclosure

Mapping the market with young talents from South America, Flamengo and Palmeiras showed interest in striker Matías Arezo, from River Plate-URU. The 19-year-old athlete is compared to Luís Suárez and Cavani and has been drawing attention since his professional debut.

To hire Matías Arezo, however, Flamengo and Palmeiras would have to pay a large sum. In contact with the Fans.com, the president of River Plate-URU, Willie Tucci, informed that he accepts to negotiate 80% of the economic rights of the youth for 20 million euros, almost R$ 128 million at the current price.

Despite his young age, Arezo stands out for River three years ago, when he was raised to professional status. Since then, he has 91 games for the first team, 37 goals scored and has been called up for Uruguay’s under-23 team. In addition to the Brazilian duo, other teams, such as Barcelona, ​​are already monitoring the young man.

