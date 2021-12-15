River Plate-URU president confirms conversations with Palmeiras by striker Matías Arezo

Keeping an eye on the South American market looking for reinforcements for the 2022 season, Palmeiras monitors the situation of Uruguayan forward Matías Arezo, from River Plate, from Uruguay.

According to the BIDS!/OUR LECTURE, there are conversations between Alviverde and the president of the Uruguayan club, Willie Tucci, by the 19-year-old player. The initial information was given by the “PVC Blog”.

Hiring a name for the forward position is one of the club’s priorities for the coming year. With the possible departures of Luiz Adriano and Willian, Abel Ferreira would only have Ron and Deyverson available in the squad, as well as Gabriel Silva, who should compete in the next edition of the Campeonato Paulista.



Also according to the report of L!/NP, River Plate’s request to hire the player would be worth 20 million euros (about R$128 million) for 80% of the athlete’s economic rights. There would still be the possibility of hitting the deal for a smaller amount if the River keeps a higher percentage of the attacker.

In 85 matches played, Arezo scored 35 goals and is a constant figure in the squad for the Uruguay Under-23 team. In addition to competition from Brazilian football clubs, such as Flamengo, the young man also arouses interest in the European market.

Aiming to strengthen some sectors of the squad, Palmeiras has already agreed the signings of defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta and defender Valber Huerta. In addition, Palestra has a deal underway with goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, from Internacional.

