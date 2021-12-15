RJ: Piped gas and CNG should rise 50% from January 2022 | Economy

Reproduction: Acidade ON piped gas

The prices of piped gas used by homes, industries and that sold at gas stations to fuel cars in Rio de Janeiro could see a 50% increase in price from next month, according to industry sources.

The information was anticipated by columnist Ancelmo Gois last Saturday.

Although not officially confirming the percentage, Naturgy (formerly Ceg) said that from next month onwards, there will be an adjustment in the cost of acquiring the gas (molecule and transport) purchased from Petrobras.

The readjustment of Naturgy may be accompanied by increases by other companies. In public calls to negotiate long-term contracts, valid for four years, Petrobras stipulated this 50% readjustment to take effect from January 1, 2022, according to the Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors (Abegás).

And it comes after a sharp increase in the price of piped gas and CNG this year due to quarterly adjustments practiced by Petrobras in its short-term contracts. Until November, piped residential gas rose 20.59% and vehicle gas, 37.78%, well above this year’s average inflation, which was 9.26% in the period.

According to Abegás, Petrobras even proposed a 100% readjustment, but later reduced this percentage to 50%. The association has already joined Cade, the body that regulates competition in the country, with a request for a precautionary measure to maintain the current supply contract, for a period of one year.

According to Naturgy, the increase as of January “is an adjustment by Petrobras due to the rise in international gas prices and the variation in Brent and the dollar.” The concessionaire said that the costs are not manageable by Naturgy and, therefore, “the price increase does not bring any gain to the distributor”.

“Due to the urgency and extreme relevance of the topic for Brazil and the State of Rio de Janeiro, the company is also working, as well as several national and Rio de Janeiro entities, so that Cade can guide and judge the process as soon as possible, aiming at equate the theme,” said Naturgy in a note.

In the process at Cade, Abegás asks that prices be maintained until the National Petroleum Agency resolves issues of infrastructure and access to transport that enable a greater offer to distributors.

Today, in practice, Petrobras is the only company to offer natural gas. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes promised that the country would have a “cheap energy shock” with the sale of Petrobras assets and increased competition in the sector, but the transfer of part of the state’s gas transport network to other companies has yet to resulted in a reasonable volume of gas offer by competitors.

Naturgy reported that it made a public call for contracting gas. The purchase of the supply was aimed at supplying the distributors’ captive market, as of January 2022. The public offering, said the company, had no other offers at viable prices and technical conditions, with Petrobras being the only company with guarantee conditions for delivery.

The Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan) defends that the contracts in force for six months be maintained, renewable for another 6 months, so as not to generate impacts on companies and consumers and “to ensure that the new gas market is in fact able to meet, in an isonomic way, all the states”.

The Federation of Industries sent letters to all the authorities involved warning of the losses, putting jobs at risk, in addition to discouraging the consumption and expansion of the use of natural gas in the state of Rio.

“Regardless of the solution that must be found together, consumers cannot be held hostage to an increase that makes business continuity unfeasible and impacts society as a whole.”

Agenersa, which regulates the sector in Rio, said that the process is still being analyzed and can only pronounce on the day of the judgment.