Roberto de Andrade calls out of Corinthians player: “He doesn’t play here”

Timão is in the market looking for reinforcements for the 2022 season, in which he will compete, among other championships, in the Copa Libertadores.

Active in the search for reinforcements for the team, the Corinthians still have to deal with the left-back situation Danilo Avelar, who has not played since October 2020, and was involved in a case of racism in June of this year. He was removed after what happened and, since then, he trains separately from the rest of the Alvinegro squad.

In an interview with the GE website, the football director Roberto de Andrade was decisive in dealing with Avelar’s situation: “The integration of Danilo Avelar has already been discussed at Corinthians, the president himself (Duílio) made a statement. Danilo Avelar no longer plays for Corinthians. He doesn’t play here, we’ll find a situation for him, we’ll sell him, lend him, we’re just waiting for the end of his transition from the Medical Department to be able to play anywhere else, but at Corinthians he doesn’t play most”.

The last game in which Avelar was on the field with the Corinthians shirt was in October 2020, in a 1-1 draw against Santos, in which he scored a goal. Days later, it was announced that the left-back had torn the cruciate ligament in his right knee, defrauding the club for a long time.

Avelar is linked until the end of 2022

The left-back will not be used by any coach until then, and Corinthians is trying to sell him to a club in Brazil or abroad. At 32, he is looking to get back on the market after the controversies. Timão tried to terminate its contract soon after the episode of racism, but did not see legal support to do so.