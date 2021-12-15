Roberto de Andrade says Corinthians does not manage personal life by citing the disappearance of J

In recent days, striker Jô has been the subject of football news again, but not because of his performance on the field. Shortly after the team’s last commitment to the Brasileirão, the 77 shirt was missing for three days and reappeared having to deal with some family problems.

After the game in Rio Grande do Sul, last Thursday, Jô went to a party at the invitation of Douglas Costa, from Grêmio, and has since disappeared. Last Monday, the athlete returned to show signs of life through the Instagram, where he announced the end of his marriage. Asked about the case, Roberto de Andrade, the club’s football director, said he was not responsible for the athletes’ personal lives.

“Let’s remember that the athlete is on vacation, first, second that we don’t manage anyone’s personal life here, we manage the athlete. The moment he enters the gate of the club, he is under our care, he goes outside who has to take care of his personal life, with his wife, with the children, it is everyone who takes care of his own life. This specific case of Jô, he’s on vacation, he disappeared for three days, so everyone said I didn’t follow, and for us here he has to perform on January 10th, if he stays a month (disappeared) it won’t change anything for us. He has to come back on January 10th”, he said at a press conference.

Shortly after Jô's return, commentator Neto spoke about the case and asked the Corinthians board for a position.

