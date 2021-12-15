Rodolfo Rodrigues: Atlético-MG can set goals record in the Copa do Brasil – 12/15/2021

Atlético-MG enters the field this Wednesday (15th) in search of the bi-championship of the Copa do Brasil against Athletico Paranaense, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba. Champion in 2014, Galo has a huge advantage, after the record victory by 4 x 0 in the first game of the final, being able to take the cup even with a defeat by 3 goals difference.

Club with the most goals in the history of the Copa do Brasil since 1989, with 344, alongside Flamengo, Galo can isolate themselves in the ranking of goals scored in the competition if they score one in this second game of the final against Hurricane. With 175 games played, Atlético Mineiro has an average of almost two goals per game (1.97) in the history of the Copa do Brasil, higher than the average of Flamengo (1.78), which scored 344 goals in 193 games.

In this current edition, Atlético-MG de Cuca scored 20 goals in 9 games, being the first team in the history of the tournament, since 1989, to score 4 goals in a final game, in addition to applying the biggest rout in decisive games. In recent editions, Galo also comes with the best attack in a single edition. The last team to reach the 20-goal mark was Cruzeiro, in 2017, which scored 23, but in 14 matches.

Clubs with the most goals in the history of the Copa do Brasil (1989-2021):

344 – Atlético-MG (175 games)

344 – Flamengo (193 games)

334 – Vasco (192 games)

315 – Guild (197 games)

313 – Cruise (170 games)

308 – Palm Trees (164 games)

284 – Fluminense (159 games)

264 – Corinthians (161 games)

258 – Santos (126 games)

257 – São Paulo (128 games)

257 – Victory (168 games)

254 – International (151 games)

239 – Botafogo (152 games)

235 – Goiás (144 games)

215 – Bahia (143 games)

214 – Athletico-PR (139 games)

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)