Rogério Samora, Portuguese actor who had a heart attack while recording a soap opera, dies

Actor Rogério Samora, 63, died this Wednesday, the 15th, in Lisbon, Portugal. The artist had been hospitalized since July, when he suffered a heart attack while recording “Amor amor”, a prime-time soap opera on SIC, the broadcaster that confirmed the death of the celebrity. In Brazil, he became known for acting in the 2019 soap opera “Nazaré”, a Portuguese plot shown by the Band, and also had a special appearance in the last chapter of the soap opera “Pedra sobre Pedra”, on TV Globo, in 1992.

Samora began his career in theatre, in the late 1970s, and became recognized in Portugal for his soap opera performances. The debut took place in 1982 and there were more than 50 roles. The last role was the villain of “Amor amor”. Before feeling bad, he was opposite Ricardo Pereira, who is the protagonist. Samora was quickly assisted by his colleagues and production teams for the soap opera, and was then taken to the Hospital Amador Sintra.

Ricardo Pereira and Samora in the scene of “Amor, amor” Photo: Reproduction

“We were all there (on the recordings). The only thing I want now is to receive a phone call saying that Samora is fine. It’s my wish and that of all my colleagues. We’re all rooting for him and that he recovers quickly,” he said. Ricardo Pereira, to “A televisión” at the time of the accident.