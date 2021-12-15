Rooster charges and Kalil determines tally on servant taunt at MRV Arena

After Atlético punished the architect of Belo Horizonte City Hall (PBH), who published photos teasing the Rooster with the “6 to 1” gesture, alluding to the rout applied by Cruzeiro against Alvinegro, in the last round of the Brazilian Championship of 2011, the mayor Alexandre Kalil determined the investigation of the facts. The episode took place this Tuesday (14), while the server inspected the works of Arena MRV.

“Mayor Alexandre Kalil personally determined to the Municipal Secretary of Urban Policy, Maria Fernandes Caldas, the opening of a disciplinary administrative procedure to investigate the facts and take appropriate measures”, informed the note from the PBH advisory.

At the end of this afternoon, Atlético published a repudiation note demanding punishment from the server.

“Out of respect for its fans and in defense of professional and ethical work, it demands that the aforementioned architect be severely punished under the law, as well as awaiting a statement from the city hall on the act allegedly performed by a public official, in the exercise of their professional activities. The club is also going to assess with its legal department the possibility of taking legal action, demanding moral damages, the architect”, says an excerpt of the note published by the Galo’s advisors.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.