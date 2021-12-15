Sainz leads morning of the final day of F1 collective testing in Abu Dhabi

MICHAEL MASI: Is the F1 DIRECTOR’S SIGN OF THE TARGET FOR 2022?

Formula 1 still lives with the uncertainty about whether Mercedes will even appeal the decision of the 2021 season, which ended a remarkable year with the title, at least on the track, of Max Verstappen. But the activities have not ended yet due to the collective tests in Abu Dhabi and, this Wednesday morning (15th), Carlos Sainz was the one who led the initial part of the last day of the track this year.

The Ferrari driver completed the first four hours of testing with the best lap: 1min26s706. The day before, who had led the morning was Pato O’Ward, who was in the F1 car for the first time for McLaren.

Wednesday at the Yas Marina track is quite different from Tuesday, with far fewer cars on the track. To give you an idea, 17 drivers passed through the track in the early hours of Tuesday, while only ten appeared at the beginning of Wednesday.

Pietro Fittipaldi was at the Yas Marina track for the Pirelli tests (Photo: Pirelli)

There’s a reason for that: the teams are using only the mule cars, prototypes of the cars built to test specific parts, like the new tires. The rookie test was held firmer on Tuesday, so there are more experienced riders in charge of the teams today.

The exceptions were Williams, who couldn’t make it to the track, and Haas, the only one who was present with two cars. Robert Shwartzman is in one of the cars, still enjoying the opportunity as a young driver, while Pietro Fittipaldi is in the other as part of testing the Pirelli and its new 18-inch tyres.

Behind leader Sainz and with times still at 1:26, were Lando Norris and George Russell, respectively by McLaren and Ferrari.

The tests continue throughout the afternoon in Abu Dhabi and until late morning, Brasília time. After that, F1 will only accelerate again next year.

F1 2021, Abu Dhabi, Collective Testing, Day 2, Morning:

1 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:26,706 two NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:26,736 +0.030 3 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:26,828 +0.122 4 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:27,133 +0.427 5 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:27,612 +0.906 6 R SHWARTZMAN Haas Ferrari 1:27,613 +0.907 7 F ALONSO alpine 1:28,785 +2,079 8 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:29,565 +2,859 9 P FITTIPALDI Haas Ferrari 1:29,662 +2,956 11 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:30,046 +3,340

