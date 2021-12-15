Salvador will have special operation for flu vaccine on Friday

With an outbreak of flu, about to turn into an epidemic, Salvador will have an exclusive flu vaccine operation next Friday (17). The city will receive a new batch of the immunizing agent that protects against H1N1 and also H3N2, which, just in the last 24 hours, had 31 confirmed cases.

The complete strategy will still be released by the city, but the forecast is that 80 thousand doses of the vaccine will arrive until this Thursday (16). “We are receiving 80,000 doses between today and tomorrow, we are still setting up this operation. We have already managed to vaccinate h1n1 in one day, which we set a record, 70,000. Confirming the doses, we will have enough for one day,” said the mayor this Wednesday (15).

Friday’s strategy should be open to everyone who has not been vaccinated. “A priori, it is open to everyone who has not been vaccinated, tomorrow we will announce the entire strategy”, completed the mayor.

Currently, the vaccine is being applied to health workers; children between 6 months and 6 years; pregnant and postpartum women; people over 60 years of age; indigenous peoples and quilombolas; and people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities.

The flu outbreak also reached the city hall and the secretary of communication, Renata Vidal, and of Maintenance, Luciano Sandes, have flu-like symptoms and are working from home.