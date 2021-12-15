Santa Felicidade de Cuca: a tour of the coach’s stronghold that preserves Atlético-MG brands in the family, football and faith | athletic-mg

Cuca goes hand in hand with faith, family and football. Deep relationships. Tripod present in a special corner of Curitiba. And that has the Rooster as a common factor. It is in the capital of Paraná that the coach is very close to being champion of the Copa do Brasil. This Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, Atlético-MG will have the final duel with Athletico-PR.

THE ge he went to Santa Felicidade, a neighborhood in the capital of Paraná with more than 140 years of history, country style, rich in gastronomy and in the culture of Italian immigrants, creators of the colony. It is the cradle of the coach, where he still maintains strong roots – and marked by Galo.

The Holy Happiness of Cuca

Santa Felicidade, the neighborhood where Cuca was born — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

“During the time I played for teams in the interior, when I came back by bus and went through this portal, it was the greatest joy of my life. I cried for being able to spend a month at home with my father, my best friend” (Cuca)

Dirceo Stival, Cuca's father — Photo: Personal archive

As a child, Alexi Stival earned the nickname that goes with him.

– There was a delegate here, whose name was Cuca. When my son did his art, I said I was going to call Cuca. And everyone said that to him. He was afraid. He got the nickname – says the mother Dona Nilde.

Cuca as a child in Santa Felicidade — Photo: Personal archive

The boy Cuca soon immersed himself in the world of football. It started as a simple child’s entertainment, became a teenager’s dream and became a family man’s profession.

– Ever since my mother took him to soccer school, we already knew that he had a purpose. When I worked with my father, he said that one day he would be very famous. My father used to say: “So it’s good, but while you’re not famous, work” – says his sister, Kelly.

Iguaçu Stadium, Santa Felicidade — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

And Cuca accompanied his father, Dirceo Stival, as a painter, cutter and benefactor in India to make furniture. But in his spare time, the destination was the Sociedade Operária Beneficente Esportiva Iguaçu. As fate would have it, Cuca joined football in a club whose mascot is Galo.

“The Rooster is running through his vein. He was from Galo do Iguaçu. Now he was champion with Galo Minas” – highlights Rejane, his wife.

Iguaçu de Santa Felicidade, the first club in Cuca, has the Galo as a mascot — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

Iguaçu is a symbol of the Italian community of Santa Felicidade and of Paraná’s amateur football. It has 102 years of foundation. History merges with the Stival’s. The grandfather was a trainer. The father and uncle/godfather (Seu Romeu) were goalkeepers. The older brother Amauri, defender.

– We, poor people, of colony origin, have a representative in the whole world. Football here involves family, work. Cuca came back on top. Being Brazilian champion is not for any coach – emphasizes Seu Romeu, who also presided over Iguaçu.

Romeu Stival, uncle and godfather of Cuca, former player and president of Iguaçu — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

Today, Cuca wants to bring the two Roosters together, the extremes of a life dedicated to football.

– We were born there, we live there. I played in the goal, when I needed it I went to the line. When I scored a goal, I went back to the goal. It was too cool. I learned a lot about football there. I played in the amateur, I became a “canchado” player. The amateur was the one who taught me the values ​​of the profession – said the Atlético coach.

“And Iguaçu is Galo. I want to take an Atlético branch there, confirm our territory” (Cuca)

Cuca among the 1981 Iguaçu players — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

From the Iguaçu amateur, Cuca left for Rio Grande do Sul. He turned professional in 1984, at Santa Cruz, curiously another Rooster. From there, he wrote victorious chapters as an athlete until he left the pitch for the coaches’ technical area.

Museum at home and the Libertadores car

Success peaked at Atlético. The unforgettable achievement of the Libertadores in 2013. He played for more teams, added more titles, until he met Galo again. A comeback to annihilate a 50-year fast without the Brazilian Championship cup. Cuca’s name rose once and for all to the top of the biggest in Alvinegro.

At the family home in Santa Felicidade, his wife Rejane had a real museum built on her husband’s career. Photos, cups, medals, newspaper clippings, plaques recounting Cuca’s journey across the lawns from Iguaçu. Atlético have a prominent space.

Replica of the Libertadores Cup and poster of the 2013 champion Rooster in the Cuca collection — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

One of the favorites is the car won by winning the Libertadores in 2013. It is with it that the family travels around Curitiba. A car accident put the premium at risk of total loss. Cuca did not give up. He had the vehicle completely restored.

“It’s all recovered. That one has no sale. It’s our darling. We sold all the others, not that one” (Cuca) — Cuca

The car has the same Minas Gerais license plate and the numbers 1313. The address is still the old one, Belo Horizonte. Which already caused a lot of headaches, as the document did not reach Santa Felicidade. To transfer, you would have to change the card. Cuca does not accept. When he stops at blitz, he has to explain that he is the Libertadores prize. He asks them to consult the system to see that the documentation is up to date.

Also in Santa Felicidade, another brand linked to Atlético is present. The coach, whose support is his family and was forged in the neighborhood’s fields, has faith as a third pillar.

In 2013, he was marked by his black shirt with the image of Our Lady, again dressed in Brasileirão 2021.

“It’s Our Lady of Silence”, explains Cuca.

Image of Our Lady of Silence painted in the church of Santa Felicidade — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

Soon after winning Libertadores, the technician had the same image painted in the church the family attended in Santa Felicidade. Once again, the Rooster, in a way, is present in Cuca’s refuge.

– He has an adoration for Our Lady. He carries it everywhere. And he painted this image in our church, Nossa Senhora da Conceição – says Rejane.

Cuca lives surrounded by women at home (in addition to his mother Nilde, his wife Rejane, his sister Kelly, he also has daughters Maiara and Natasha, and granddaughter Eloá).

Granddaughter Eloá in the collection that keeps the history of Cuca — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

It is Maiara who takes care of her father’s journalistic schedule. Interview requests, beware of the image, of someone who has become one of the main coaches in Brazil.

– It’s a little more complicated being a journalist and a daughter, because you look like professionals. I look, first, with love, pride. Then comes the journalist’s look. I often tell the father to giggle at the press conference, to get lighter because he won, he was champion. He is always very focused – highlights Maiara.