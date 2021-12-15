Santos pays more than R$1 million a month to former coaches

Santos has a considerable part of its monthly payroll committed to former coaches.

In a meeting of the Deliberative Council last Tuesday, president Andres Rueda opened the cash flow and showed, in detail, the agreements with coaches from the past.

Peixe paid BRL 12.9 million just in 2021 with recent professionals. The expenses involve Dorival Júnior, Enderson Moreira, Jesualdo Ferreira, Oswaldo de Oliveira, Levir Culpi, Jorge Sampaoli, Ariel Holan, Fernando Diniz and Cuca.

In other words, Alvinegro could have two reinforcements with salaries of R$ 500 thousand each if past administrations had paid for the severance pay. As debts could lead to account blocking, Santos de Rueda was forced to make and honor agreements with technicians and their commissions.

See details below:

Ariel Holan: BRL 870 thousand to be received. A deal of R$ 620,000 was closed and has already been paid off.

Head: R$517,000 were paid in 2021. There is nothing more pending.

Dorival Junior: R$4.6 million receivable. Santos paid R$1.2 million. 14 installments to go.

Enderson Moreira: R$2.8 million receivable. A R$ 2,650 million deal was closed. Santos paid BRL 1.8 million and BRL 850 thousand remains, in five installments.

Fernando Diniz: R$545K receivable. R$ 218 thousand were paid. R$327 thousand are missing.

Jesualdo Ferreira: R$4.6 million receivable. Santos paid BRL 3 million and BRL 800 thousand were paid by the past administration. R$ 800 thousand to go.

Jorge Sampaoli: R$6.2 million receivable. Agreement for R$5.2 million. Santos paid BRL 450,000 and there is still BRL 4.7 million in 26 installments.

Levir Culpi: R$1.1 million receivable. R$300,000 is missing in three installments.

Oswaldo de Oliveira: R$2.9 million receivable. Agreement for R$2.2 million. Santos paid BRL 1.1 million in 2021 and BRL 1.1 million is missing.

