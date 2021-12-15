Santos renews goalkeeper João Paulo’s contract until 2026

Fish still holds 70% of the player’s economic rights

THE saints renewed the goalkeeper’s contract John Paul this Tuesday. Highlight from the base of the Fish, the archer now has a bond until November 2026.

The club retains 70% of the player’s economic rights. Previously, he had a contract until august 2025.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

With 89 games for the main team, João Paulo has in his curriculum the titles of the Copa São Paulo Futebol Júnior and the Paulista championship with the 2015 and 2016 professional team. Fish in 2011, when he was 16 years old.

“I am very happy to achieve this goal. I am very happy to wear the Santos shirt and I want to continue wearing it for many, many years. Everyone knows the affection and respect I have for this club. I’m going to work and do my best to always be able to honor this shirt so historic and heavy”, said the goalkeeper.

MY SEA WALL RENEWED! 😎⚪️⚫️ THE #Village boy João Paulo renewed his contract with Santos FC until November 30, 2026. WE’RE TOGETHER, MY GOALKEEPER! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/NVkVHUvULK — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) December 14, 2021

The president of Santos, Andres Rueda, highlighted the importance of the athlete in the squad and his permanence.

“João Paulo is, without a doubt, one of the main players on our team and we all know of his love for the Club. This renovation is an award for your determination, your dedication, your quality. We are happy that he is still at Santos”, he commented.