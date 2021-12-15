São Paulo tries Wesley Moraes, who is also closely watched by Palmeiras

São Paulo, a wall neighbor and rival of Palmeiras, intends to put itself in the dispute with Verdão for the hiring of Wesley Moraes. As first informed by the ge, the Morumbi team sent a proposal for the scorer to arrive free of charge, with salaries paid in full by Aston Villa, the team that holds the rights to Wesley, who is currently assigned to Club Brugge.

Observed by Palmeiras as a possible option for the alviverde attack, the player, then, was happy with Verdão’s interest, praising the club and not ruling out a return to Brazil.

– I do not rule out returning to Brazil at this time. Even more if you are going to play for a team that will play for titles, which has a very good work structure and a very high-level squad. I try to focus on my field work and leave this part of the negotiations with my managers. They lead and give me what is really important at the time they think it’s important – he said, in an interview with ‘ge’.

– I’m very happy (with Palmeiras’ interest). It is a sign that my work is being recognized by a great football club in the world. This gives me even more courage to continue working – completed.

In reformulation, Palmeiras should not keep Luiz Adriano and Willian. The shirt 10 looks for options for the friendly termination of its contract, while the shirt 29 has advanced conversations with the Fluminense. Young Newton Williams and Papagaio also have their new destinations defined.

A strong and defining center forward, standing 1.91m tall, Wesley was called up by Tite for the Brazilian team in 2019, when he became the most expensive transfer in Aston Villa’s history. The English club paid 25 million euros to remove the player from Club Brugge.

In the Premier League, Wesley suffered a serious knee injury in early 2020 and was unable to regain his footing. He ended up being loaned back to Brugge, where he also failed to play a good streak.

According to the ‘ge’, Wesley and his staff are working for the release at Club Brugge so that the striker can regain his best form and have more time on the field. Aston Villa would have no problems regarding a possible transfer to Brazilian football in 2022.