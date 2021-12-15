Saúde de Campos monitors 30 children hospitalized with acute respiratory syndrome – Campos 24 hours





12/13/2021, 15:31, Photo: César Ferreira/SupCom.



The Municipal Health Department, through the Subsecretariat of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), is monitoring 30 children admitted to two hospitals in the city, with acute respiratory syndrome of multiple viral causes, in order to identify the etiology of the viruses causing respiratory illnesses, which are generally typical of autumn and winter rather than spring and summer. One of the references in the city, the Pre-Hospital Unit (UPH) of Guarus registered a considerable increase in the search for a doctor, reaching 431 pediatric consultations in five days, of which 128 took place between Saturday (11) and Sunday (12). (read more below)

According to the Under-Secretary of Subpav, Charbell Kury, the first step, when the child arrives to be admitted to the health unit, is to take the antigen test for Covid-19. “With Covid discarded, we forwarded samples of these patients to the Noel Nutels Central Laboratory (Lacen/RJ) to carry out the viral panel research, which aims precisely to identify other viruses, in addition to Covid, which have caused an increase in the number of hospitalizations”, explained.(read more below)

Charbell said that although the Covid virus dominated the scene in 2020 and the first half of 2021, Brazilian data show that children accounted for 1.1% of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome per Covid and 15.2% of respiratory syndrome acute from the flu, for example. For the doctor, returning to school, which should have happened only in 2022, was the main cause of this increase. (read more below)

“For almost two years, the children stayed inside their homes, in social isolation, which causes a drop in immunity. Allied to this, we have the low vaccination coverage that is generating the “immune debt”, a term already published in the literature during the pandemic period, which means the low amount of antibodies available to fight a disease. Without exposure to the antigens, the antibodies disappear”, explained Charbell, noting that the fact is worrying. (read more below)

“In the last three months we have observed in Brazil a greater circulation of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which causes bronchiolitis and viral pneumonia and which is circulating outside the traditional period, rhinoviruses, in addition to enteroviruses, which have fever, vomiting and diarrhea as symptoms” , he said, stressing that updating the children’s vaccination card, especially when returning to school, is extremely important. (read more below)

Charbell also advises on healthy eating, good hygiene, especially of the hands, use of masks by children and the intake of liquids to avoid dehydration. “In case of cough, fever, vomiting and difficulty breathing, look for a health unit immediately. A long-awaited action for us is the release of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 years. We believe that this group is very vulnerable, even more in a context of a variant in which very little is known”, he said. (read more below)

FIRST SERVICE — In the last five days, the UPH of Guarus registered 431 pediatric consultations, with the peak on Wednesday (8) with 115; on the fifth (9) with 127; and on Friday (10) with 61 calls. On Saturday (11) there were 57 and on Sunday (12) with 71. (read more below)

In addition to pediatric care, the UPH of Guarus carried out, in the same period, 849 medical clinic consultations, with a record of overload on the fourth and fifth, with 243 and 193 consultations, respectively.