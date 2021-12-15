Scientists want Pluto to be classified as a planet again

Pluto can be reclassified as a planet. A new study claims that his “demotion” 15 years ago was based on retrograde ideas that confused astronomy with astrology and folklore. So it should be reviewed.

Florida Space Institute researchers have combed through centuries of literature, dating back to the work of Galileo Galilei, the father of observational astronomy. His main criterion for defining whether a body was a planet was evidence of geological activity – present or past. In other words, technically, even moons and asteroids could be classified as such.

This definition was used from the 17th century to the beginning of the 20th century, but it changed with a decline in planetary scientific articles – studies turned to objects – and an increase in printed almanacs. Made in England and the United States, they combined science, meteorology, cuisine and popular culture.

“This was a key period in history when the public accepted that the Earth orbits the Sun rather than the other way around, and they combined this great scientific discovery with a definition of planets that came from astrology,” said Philip Metzger, author of the published study. in the Icarus newspaper, called “Moons are planets”.

Astrology requires a specific and orderly number of planets to make predictions. “The planets were no longer defined in virtue of being complex, with active geology and potential for life and civilization. Instead, they were considered in virtue of being simple, following certain idealized paths around the Sun”, he added.

drawdown

Pluto was discovered in 1930 and declared the ninth planet in the Solar System. On August 24, 2006, however, a shocking decision by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) changed astronomy and what we had learned in school until then. There was a redefinition of the term “planet” and it was decided that it would drop from category to “dwarf planet” – despite having already demonstrated geological activity.

The status was questioned after other objects of similar size and characteristics were found, such as Ceres, Haumea, Makemake and Eris. The biggest argument for the downgrade was the fact that Pluto is not able to conduct its own orbit on its own – it relies on the gravitational influence of other celestial bodies to maintain its course; Neptune on one side and Kuiper Belt objects on the other.

But this concept had never been used before; for the study authors, it was a big mistake. “It’s as if you were going to define a ‘mammal’. It doesn’t matter if they live on land or in the sea. It’s not about their location, but about the intrinsic characteristics that make them mammals,” criticized Metzger.

But going back to using the pure Galilei concept would also be a break. There would be an explosion in the number of planets. We would go from the current eight in the Solar System to perhaps tens – considering other objects that might earn the title.

Anyway, the provocation is necessary. Considering the new age of astronomy, with super telescopes, modern missions and more and more exoplanets discovered, we need a robust planetary classification system.

“We showed that there was a period of neglect, when astronomers didn’t pay much attention to planets,” Metzger said. “But there has been an explosion in the number of exoplanets discovered in the last decade, which is only going to increase with new technologies. So we have a reason to create a better taxonomy. We want excellent science, to correctly define our findings.”