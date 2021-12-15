‘Secret Truths 2’: guide details where are the spicy scenes from chapters 41 to 48 | secret truths

THE guide favorite of fans of “secret truths two” is back, now indicating the spicy scenes that happen in chapters 41 to 48, which are already in the Globoplay! To make your life easier, we’ve listed the exact minute where the mood starts to heat up between the characters, ok! Prepared?
🔥 Ah, Walcyr Carrasco already talked about the end of Angel, did you hear?
23:48 – Matheus and Lorenzo
Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) and Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi) in a sauna, in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
38:30 – Giovanna and Cristiano
41:46 – Giovanna and Cristiano
Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
00:58 – Cristiano and Giovanna
17:10 – Betty and Matthew
Betty (Débora Evelyn) and Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) have sex in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
Mark (Kelner Macêdo) and Aline (Paula Burlamaqui) have sex in the bathroom in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
30:05 – Angel and Christian
Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) and Angel (Camila Queiroz) in hot scene of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) and Irina (Julia Stockler) have sex in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) and Giotto (Johnny Massaro) have sex in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
31:44 – Pia and the dance teacher
Angel (Camila Queiroz) in one of Percy’s (Gabriel Braga Nunes) costumes in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
Lua (Julia Byrro) and Tadeu (Gabriel Vieira) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) has sex with Betty (Débora Evelyn) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
39:36 – Lua and a pink book client
Lua (Julia Byrro) makes another show in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
13:06 – Lua and the pink book client couple
Lua (Julia Byrro) has sex with a couple in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay
Vitória (Mayara Russi) at swing house in ‘Secret Truths’ — Photo: Globoplay
Giotto (Johnny Massaro) and Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay