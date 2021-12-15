‘Secret Truths 2’: guide details where are the spicy scenes from chapters 41 to 48 | secret truths

THE guide favorite of fans of “secret truths two” is back, now indicating the spicy scenes that happen in chapters 41 to 48, which are already in the Globoplay! To make your life easier, we’ve listed the exact minute where the mood starts to heat up between the characters, ok! Prepared?

🔥 Ah, Walcyr Carrasco already talked about the end of Angel, did you hear?

23:48 – Matheus and Lorenzo

Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) and Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi) in a sauna, in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

38:30 – Giovanna and Cristiano
41:46 – Giovanna and Cristiano

Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) and Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

00:58 – Cristiano and Giovanna
17:10 – Betty and Matthew

Betty (Débora Evelyn) and Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) have sex in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Mark (Kelner Macêdo) and Aline (Paula Burlamaqui) have sex in the bathroom in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

30:05 – Angel and Christian

Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) and Angel (Camila Queiroz) in hot scene of ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) and Irina (Julia Stockler) have sex in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) and Giotto (Johnny Massaro) have sex in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

31:44 – Pia and the dance teacher

Angel (Camila Queiroz) in one of Percy’s (Gabriel Braga Nunes) costumes in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Lua (Julia Byrro) and Tadeu (Gabriel Vieira) in ‘Verdades Secretas 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) has sex with Betty (Débora Evelyn) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

39:36 – Lua and a pink book client

Lua (Julia Byrro) makes another show in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

13:06 – Lua and the pink book client couple

Lua (Julia Byrro) has sex with a couple in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Vitória (Mayara Russi) at swing house in ‘Secret Truths’ — Photo: Globoplay

Giotto (Johnny Massaro) and Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

