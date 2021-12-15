See beautiful images of Geminidas, last meteor shower of 2021

One of the last astronomical events of 2021, the Geminid meteor shower resulted in beautiful images of the sky. The peak of the phenomenon occurred from 2 am (GMT) onwards in the early morning hours of yesterday and today.

Geminidias is one of the most awaited meteor showers in the astronomical calendar due to the possibility of observing it with the naked eye in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, which makes the phenomenon a spectacle and a great opportunity for spectacular sky recordings.

On a dark night with favorable weather with few clouds, according to NASA, the estimate is 50 observable meteors per hour at a speed of 30 km per second.

Also according to the American space agency, in 2021, the Moon was 80% full at the peak of the Geminids, making impossible the ideal condition for observing rain. Despite this, beautiful images of the phenomenon ended up being recorded.

What is Geminids?

The Geminid meteor shower is the result of debris from a celestial object known as the “3200 Phaethon”, which does not yet have its origin pacified.

While one current in astronomy treats it as an extinct comet because of observation that shows some of the material leaving the surface of the Phaethon, another line of thought considers the object an asteroid because of its orbit and similarity to the main belt asteroid Pallas .

A feature of the Geminids is that observers in the southern hemisphere have a disadvantage in their observation, because as the rain in that hemisphere moves towards the South Pole, the altitude of the radiant geminids — the celestial point in the sky where meteors seem to originate. — gets lower and lower above the horizon, which makes southern observers able to see less.