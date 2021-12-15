see the places to get vaccinated in Greater Vitória

Photo: Felix Falcão / PMVV





THE Holy Spirit Today, there is an extension of the flu epidemic, caused by the Influenza virus, which has been affecting the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in recent days. THE information was confirmed by the Department of Health (Sesa), this Thursday (14).

In recent days, in several cities in Espírito Santo, there has been a significant increase in people seeking health services, complaining of flu-like symptoms such as cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, among others.

In the Great Victory, there are records of overcrowding in health facilities like that of Alto Lage, in Cariacica; Gloria, in Vila Velha; Praia do Sua, in Vitória; Carapina, in the Serra; and Arlindo Vilaschi, in Viana.

With the confirmation of the outbreak, the Secretary of Health, Nésio Fernandes, highlighted the need for the population to be immunized against the Influenza virus, in addition to completing the vaccination schedule against covid-19.

“The main strategy to fight Influenza, like covid-19, is vaccination. We are inviting the population to seek flu vaccination and also update the scheme against covid-19. Both vaccines can be applied to the same time,” he stressed.

According to Sesa, currently, the flu vaccine coverage in Espírito Santo is 78.6%, and the goal established by the Ministry of Health is that it should be at least 90%.

Therefore, the State agreed with the municipalities to offer the Influenza vaccine to all citizens over six months of age who seek vaccination services.

Know where to get vaccinated against the flu in Greater Vitória

Influenza or flu is a viral and acute disease of the respiratory system, caused by influenza viruses types A, B and C. Generally benign, but in some cases it can present complications, leading to hospitalization and even death in extreme cases.

The flu vaccine provided by the Unified Health System (SUS) is trivalent and protects against influenza A (H1N1), influenza A (H3N2) and influenza B (Brisbane subtype) viruses. It is important to highlight that in suspected cases, it will be necessary to wait to receive the vaccine.

In Victory, those who are six months or older and who have not received the flu vaccine this year can get vaccinated. Those interested can go to any health facility, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 3 pm, without the need for an appointment, to be immunized.

In addition to the Units, the Health Department of Vitória (Semus) also makes the vaccine available at vaccination points against covid-19, such as in Maanaim.

In old village, the city informed that the doses are available at all health units in the city and can be applied during opening hours.

Groups at higher risk for complications such as people over 60, immunosuppressed, diabetics, hypertensives should be vaccinated to avoid complications or death from influenza.

In cariacica, only on Monday (13) the PA in Alto Lage registered 1257 visits and on Tuesday (14) there were more than 900. In the city, vaccination against influenza (flu) is being carried out without an appointment for the entire population above six months of age.

Vaccines are being offered at UBS from Monday to Friday, from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, at UBS in Campo Verde, Cariacica Sede, Itapemirim, Jardim Botânico, Mucuri, Nova Brasília, Nova Canaã, Nova Rosa da Penha II, Novo Brasil, Oriente, Padre Gabriel and Porto de Santana.

There are also extended vaccination hours, from 7:00 am to 6:30 pm, at UBS in São Francisco, Santa Fé, Bela Aurora, Valparaíso, Santa Bárbara and Itaquari.

Vaccinations are also available at Faça Fácil (near Campo Grande Terminal) until next Friday (17) and at Casagrande Supermarket in Campo Grande until next Saturday (18), from 8:30 am to 4 pm.

In Viana, vaccination is carried out in all Health Units in the municipality, at specific times. At some stations, the vaccine can be applied from Monday to Friday.

The Health Department of Mountain range informed that the vaccine against Influenza is available to the entire population, on free demand, in the Health Units (US) and in the Laranjeiras and Montserrat shopping malls, in Colina de Laranjeiras, where there is an extramural vaccination action.

Serra’s Health Department recommends that residents check, at the HU closest to their home, if they are getting the flu vaccine and the hours of the immunization rooms.